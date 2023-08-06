The Musical Magic of Harbin: Hong Bing Showcases the City’s Appreciation for Music with Stunning Performances

Rhythm Harbin｜Hong Bing, music director of the opening ceremony of “Harbin”, shows the appreciation level of the city of music with performances

August 06, 2023 10:58:32

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Cai Tao, Dong Yunping

“The opening ceremony cultural performance adopts the form of ‘symphony +’ and the structure of three chapter themes. It integrates symphony, vocal music, ballet, national instrumental music, electro-acoustic band and other art forms into a whole, parallel and alternate, throughout. It shows our level of appreciation as a “city of music”. In Harbin, everyone’s love for classical music and symphony is amazing!” Hong Bing, music director of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin Summer Concert, said of Harbin, the city of music. The city praised again and again.

Hong Bing said that Harbin is a veritable “City of Music”, and the favor and love for symphony is a tradition of “Summer of Harbin”. In terms of classical music, this city has a deep and broad mass base, and a large number of people participated in it, which is rare in other cities and can be called a unique landscape.

Regarding the form of theatrical performances at the opening ceremony of this “Ha Xia” concert, Hong Bing introduced: “We have added a lot of elements, such as the combination of folk music and symphony, the combination of electroacoustic and symphony, and added some special instruments. For example, One of the orchestral programs, “Songs of Blossoms and All the Way”, included representative pieces and songs from many countries on five continents.

“It is a very good thing that there are so many music-loving people in Harbin. The culture here is also very rich and distinctive, and there are many talents in music. For example, “Between White Mountain and Black Water” composed by the young composer Liu Qiao is particularly unique. The Northeast style is very nice. I hope that the business card of our “Music City” will become more and more beautiful.” Hong Bing said.

Photo by reporter Jiang Guohong Jing Tianxu

