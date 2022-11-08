Article source: Health and Beauty WeChat Official Account

Original title: Beauty | Essential makeup gadgets to keep your makeup clean and delicate all day long!

Author: HB

Finally got up 10 minutes early, put on makeup and then went out, and when I arrived at the company, I basically started to faint. Wearing a “cat face” in the office all day, it is easy to give the impression of mess. Even so, I can bear it, but to go on a date after work, I still have to touch up my makeup. In fact, it is not difficult to touch up makeup. Put these small touch up gadgets in your bag to keep your makeup clean and delicate all day long!

8 Essential Makeup Tools You Must Have in Your Makeup Bag!

In order to ensure that the makeup on your face is flawless anytime, anywhere, the following 8 beauty tools must be carried with you. If you think that the bag is too heavy, if you don’t have one, everything will be ready. Whether these 8 basic beauty accessories are installed in your cosmetic bag, including base cream, red lipstick, eyeliner, contour cake, etc., no one is in place!

HB also thoughtfully adds some beauty skills, only when used correctly can you get twice the result with half the effort!

red lipstick

Add an eye-catching, lustrous red lip to your look.

Apply a bright lip gloss first as a base, and then cover with a layer of cream or glossy lipstick, which not only creates a three-dimensional effect, but also prolongs the time of the lipstick to develop the color effect.

Eyeliner (liquid)

Just like the basic little black dress that is indispensable in a woman’s wardrobe, black eyeliner (liquid) is also a fixed base in a woman’s cosmetic bag, creating a more charming structure for your electric eyes and thickening the eyelashes.

In order to avoid making the eyeliner look too sketchy, master the principle of “filling” when drawing eyeliner. Gently draw on the top of the eyelashes, and the thickness of the line is within 1-2 mm.

eye color palette

A good eyeshadow palette provides you with a convenient and error-prone eyeshadow combination, but hopefully that doesn’t kill your artistic talent for blending eyeshadows on your own.

Choose an eye palette in neutral shades (like maroon, copper or bronze) during the day, and a jewel-toned palette (mauve, royal blue or dark green) at night.

Hydrating spray

This stuff makes your skin look more refined and radiant like it’s hydrated.

The first step to touch up your makeup is to use a spray. Just spray it 15 cm away from your face. After 30 seconds, use a tissue to gently press to absorb excess water, and you can start to touch up your makeup.

Multi-use eyebrow powder

Although eyebrows are not facial features, they play a decisive role in the beauty of facial features!

Use a brush dipped in brow powder to fill in the gaps between the brows, and then use a brow comb to tidy up.

mascara

The indispensable mascara in beauty tools has the function of awakening eyesight and saving the tired look that you fell asleep last night.

First, look up and apply mascara from the bottom to the top, then look down to make sure the mascara is evenly applied on both sides of the eyelashes, which will make the eyelashes look thicker. Of course, don’t forget lower lashes.

concealer

Concealer, as the name suggests, is to cover all the unsatisfactory parts of your face, even if the light hits your face, you are not afraid to die.

For dark circles, choose a concealer with a cream formula, and for acne-prone areas, choose a concealer with a matte texture and longer-lasting coverage.

Cream (with SPF)

The barrier cream is to the facial skin like stockings are to the legs, and it has the effect of modifying the skin surface.

Choose a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to save money on face sunscreen.

Use these makeup gadgets correctly for touch-ups in 1 minute!

Base makeup part: Now is the time for the wet and dry powder to show its effect. Use a small amount of time to fill the foundation. After dipping the sponge, completely squeeze out the excess water, and use a slightly wet sponge to fill the powder, which can make the base makeup last. . Dip the powder into the powder with light pressure, and apply it to the forehead, chin, and nose in sequence from the large area of ​​the cheeks, and finally pay attention to the corners of the mouth, hairline, and other subtle areas until the new powder and the old makeup are fully integrated.

step 1 Cover the eye area with your hand, hold the small bottle of spray lotion away from your face, and then spray it evenly on your face several times.

step 2 Use a dabbing method to blend the peeled makeup with the spray, and the makeup will be more docile.

Step 3 While the skin is still moist, apply the powder on the face by pressing.

Eye makeup: Before applying eye makeup, be sure to use a cotton swab or finger pulp to remove the mottled eye shadow, so that the eye makeup can be restored to a fresh and natural look without uneven color block condensation. If the eye makeup is seriously damaged, use lotion or lotion to clean up the dropped eye shadow before applying the foundation, and then apply a new eye shadow after the foundation is repaired.

step 1 Soak a cotton swab with lotion, and use the soaked cotton swab to wet the dirty eye makeup. Then use the dry end of a cotton swab to wipe off the dirty eye makeup.

Step 2 After wiping off, the dark circles will become obvious, and the lower eyeliner will also become red due to irritation. At this time, use the powder to cover the part that was just wiped.

Step 3 Finally, apply the eyeshadow you used in the morning again.

Lip makeup part: First, use a tissue to wipe off the residue of the lipstick, then clean the exfoliated horny lips again, sip your lips, don’t underestimate this action, it can make the lips naturally rosy as if they had just been kissed. Note that lip gloss must not be applied too much. Applying a thin layer can give people a refreshing feeling. If you apply it too thickly, it is easy to produce sticky disgust.

step 1 Lightly apply a layer of lip balm to moisturise the lip skin, then gently wipe off the lip balm with a tissue.

step 2 Use powder to cover the lip line and corners of the mouth.

step 3 Finally, apply lipstick, and the lip makeup is perfect!

Makeup tips you must follow at 3pm!

At 3:00 pm, not only will your spirit deteriorate, but even your makeup will lose its luster, but as long as you learn a few simple tips, you can make you look radiant again with touch-ups.

point 1 Before touch-up, the first thing to do is to absorb oil. Only after removing all the oil from the face can you use liquid foundation to touch up your makeup. In addition to using traditional blotting paper, you can also try some new oil-absorbing products and apply them to oily areas like skin care products, which can not only remove excess shine, but also hydrate and smooth the skin.

point 2 If you spend most of the day staring at the computer and typing, your eyes will be congested and lack luster in the afternoon. The best way at this time is to drop 2 drops of eye drops. The calming and cooling effect can make your eyes instantly change. Got bright.

In addition, you can also draw eyeliner for both eyes, whether it is inner eyeliner or outer eyeliner, it can make you look more energetic.

point 3 In order to solve the problem of dark circles becoming more serious every afternoon, it is recommended that you prepare a concealer in the office and use the makeup time to cover the dark circles again. Alternatively, you can use it in other places, such as dabbing on problem skin (especially the redness around the nose) to cover up redness and acne marks and spots.

point 4 Never underestimate the dramatic change that pink cheeks can bring, you may not remember to use it in the morning before you leave the house, but when you feel your whole body is dull in the afternoon, try to put some cheeks on your face Be red, a touch of blood can completely cover your fatigue and change your lifeless complexion.