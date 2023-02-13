A few days ago, the ancient costume detective drama “League of Gentlemen” officially released the promotional theme song “Farewell” MV. Jing Boran used a calm and deep voice to interpret Lan Jue’s hard work in order to avenge his father’s grievances. The blue heart is proud. “League of Gentlemen” tells the story of Lan Jue, the servant of the Ministry of Rites who is known as the son of a guilty minister, but is full of talent and temperament.

A Gentleman Rulan is Proud and Upright Jing Boran’s new song “Farewell” depicts Lan Jue’s inner world

The promotional theme song “Farewell” starts from Lan Jue’s inner world, expressing Lan Jue’s true heart of a gentleman like Lan. At the beginning of the MV, Lan Jue, played by Jing Boran, was in the torrential rain, his clothes fluttering like flags, and he kept beating his already riddled heart. He had been plotting to avenge his father for many years, and he had devoted himself to the court game, but in the end it was all in vain. However, the broken man is still willing to stick to the righteous way, and he is worthy of his heart. It is difficult to let go of past grievances, but it is absolutely impossible to give up integrity for this. Jing Boran’s cold and sullen singing voice, and his handsome figure make the role of Lan Jue more vivid, making people feel distressed and admirable.

Singer Jing Boran confides his heart with “voice”

In 2007, Jing Boran made his debut as a singer and gained thousands of loves; in 2011, Jing Boran released his first album of the same name “Well. “Bo Ran” won the Silver Award for Best Newcomer of the Year in the 2nd “Global Pop Music Gold List”; later, he won the Best Newcomer Award in the “11th China Original Music Pop Chart” with “Tic Tac Toe”; now , although Jing Boran’s career focus is more inclined to the career of an actor, but occasionally he will make surprise voices in many film and television works.

From Wang Can, a young man who is as comfortable as the wind in “You Fly to the Other Side of the City”, to Song Tianyin, a simple demon catcher who stays with his lover in “Where Will You Be Tomorrow”, pursue the truth from “One Game, One Dream” Yang Jiadong, a sincere policeman, and Lan Jue, a character in “Farewell”. Jing Boran returned to the status of a singer, still with the clean and pure voice of the past, telling the character’s inner world. The ancients sang with aspirations, and Jing Boran sang the promotional theme song this time, which not only brought a warm and pleasant song to the audience, but also enriched the characters he enamored with through singing.

The last scene of the “Farewell” MV is the elegant young man Lan Jue who waters the orchids and never forgets his true heart, just like Jing Boran who has not changed his original intention for many years. At present, “League of Gentlemen” is being exclusively broadcast on the entire network of Tencent Video. Let us look forward to how Lan Jue will break the shackles and be reborn from Nirvana. At the same time, I also look forward to the early release of actor Jing Boran’s upcoming works “The Way Back” and “Smooth Sail” to bring more surprises to the audience.

