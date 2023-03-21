The personal secretary of Benedict XVI, George Ganswein confirmed that Ratzinger “no longer has” unpublished writings since the adviser himself he destroyed the private letters of the former pope.

Gänswein revealed in his book “Nothing but the truth: my life with Benedict XVI” that Joseph Ratzinger asked him to destroy all his private documents after his death.

The personal secretary of Benedict XVI, Georg Gänswein.

As published by the agency Europa Pressthe adviser confirmed that there are no unpublished writings and that “the last text is ‘What is Christianity'”. This posthumous book, published in Italy on January 20, is the only one authorized by Benedict XVI and in it he criticizes the “intolerance” of Western societies against faith christian.

The legacy of Benedict XVI

In statements to Italian journalists after celebrating a mass this Sunday on the occasion of the feast of Saint Joseph in the parish of which Benedict XVI was titular in Casal Bertone, Gänswein also revealed that he is looking for five cousins ​​of the German pontiff in Bavaria to ask them if they accept the inheritance.

“This has been very interesting for me, I thought I had two relatives, two cousins, but there are five cousins ​​in total,” Gänswein said. According to the law, the late pope’s adviser must contact the cousins whether or not they accept the inheritance.

For its part, the Italian newspaper ‘La Stampa’ published that “the five cousins ​​are the legitimate heirs” of Francis’s predecessor, according to current Vatican legislation.

Since Benedict XVI left no indications in his will about the destination of his private properties, and for this reason, as executor of the will, Gänswein is trying to locate the last living relatives of Joseph Ratzinger in order to hand over the inheritance to them. These are, specifically, the deposits that are kept in the personal account of the Pontiff emeritus at the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), known as the Vatican bank.

In fact, Gänswein confirmed that Benedict XVI’s inheritance is not “things that have to do with copyright.” And he added: “Everything that has to do with books, everything that has to do with his intellectual work is already clear.”

The personal secretary of Benedict XVI donated a cassock to the parish of which Cardinal Ratizinger was the head and which he used to visit privately. Thus, he assured that Benedict XVI’s personal belongings “are almost all for gifts.”

On the other hand, when asked about his destination, he confirmed that Pope Francis had not communicated anything to him yet. In addition, he explained that the Catholic Church is large geographically but also culturally and emphasized: “I pray that the Lord gives me through the Pope what is right for me in the service of the universal Church, where it will be as I have said I do not know “.

Regarding the news that circulated in early February that even pointed to his imminent eviction from the Vatican, Gänswein replied that they were ‘fake news‘. And he explained the possible origin: “There are currents that really do not like me. The criticisms are there, they will be there, and I also have to live with the criticisms. I am in favor of well-founded criticism, but if they are unfounded, and they arise for other purposes, then I cannot take them seriously,” he concluded.

