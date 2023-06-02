The Nation promised to cede the place of the “rewe” in Villa Mascardi and lands to be defined to the Mapuches

The national government agreed to all the claims that the Mapuche representatives of the Lof Lafken Winkul Mapu community put on the table, at the dialogue table that was held this Thursday in the City of Buenos Aires, as a condition for resolving the conflict that originated in Villa Mascardi.

The National Executive, representing the State, se promised to “recognize the rewe”, which is located on a property in Villa Mascardi National Parks, “as a sacred site for the Mapuche people so that Machi Betiana Colhuan can carry out her spiritual and medicinal tasks”.

Besides, Nation agreed that 3 rukas (homes) will be built on that property belonging to National Parks, which is located in Villa Mascardi. One of these rukas will be destined for the machi and her family, in another will live “the indispensable collaborators of the machi” and the third ruka lawen will be for the machi’s patients to spend the night and to safeguard “all the elements of use for medicine traditional Mapuche”.

EThis is the first point of the agreement that national government officials, headed by the Nation’s Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, and the president of the National Institute of Indigenous Affairs (INAI) Alejkandro Marmoni, They signed this Thursday night with the representatives of the Mapuche communities, at the dialogue table that was held in the exESMA building in the City of Buenos Aires.

The rewe and the houses will be built on the lot where the former Villa Mascardi Hotel is located, which will be demolished in the coming days for the structural damage it presents after the usurpation of the members of the Lafken Winkul Mapu Mapuche community.

COlhuan is one of the four Mapuche women from the Lof Lafken Winkul Mapu Mapuche community, who is serving house arrest because she is charged with the usurpations in Villa Mascardi.

The community was evicted on October 4 from all the properties usurped by members of the Federal Policebased on an order issued by the then federal judge María Silvina Domínguez. Since then, the four Mapuche women have been detained (under house arrest since mid-October) and their partners or husbands are fugitives from federal and provincial justice.

Land in an area to be defined in the coming days

The second point of the agreement -according to the minutes to which BLACK RIVER torelented- establishes that “the Lafken Winkul Mapu community accepts that the rest of its members be relocated to other lands.” That part of the agreement will be finalized in other meetings of the dialogue table, which will be resumed between June 5 and 9.

As part of the agreement, The National Parks Administration will desist from continuing as a plaintiff in the cases against almost all the members of the Lafken Winkul Mapu communitywho are accused and prosecuted for the usurpations that for almost five years they maintained lots of that national body in Villa Mascardi, some 35 kilometers south of Bariloche along national route 40.

This is established in the fifth point of the agreement. National Parks and the defenses of the defendants promised to prepare and present a conciliation agreement in the respective courts with a deadline of next June 9 under the terms of article 34 of the Federal Criminal Procedure Code, which will contemplate the guidelines of the agreement reached this Thursday. Mapuche leaders stressed minutes ago that this point of the agreement implies the imminent release of the detained women.

However, hehe members of the Lafken Winkul Mapu community are charged in criminal cases for usurpation of private lots and acts of violence against people who have no relationship with National Parks. There, the Federal or Provincial Public Prosecutor’s Office will have to decide whether to favor a similar agreement that ends or suspends criminal prosecution.

In the fifth point it was recorded that the parties they assume “that any breach of said guidelines will imply the fall of the conciliation agreement and, therefore, the resurgence of criminal cases.”

Precisely, another of the points (the third) pIt reveals that “the Lafken Winkul Mapu community will continue with the registration process in the National Registry of Indigenous Communities (Renaci) of the INAI until its completion.”

During the five years that they usurped the private and National Park properties, the members of the community refused to formalize the procedures to access legal status, as did the vast majority of the country’s indigenous communities who hope -in many cases- for years by the recognition of the national State of the lands that they have occupied for decades.

The Lafken Winkul Mapu community broke out in November 2017. Until then, this community had never been heard of. Later, the provincial and federal courts established that the members belonged, for the most part, to the Colhuan Nahuel families, which are already recognized as a community with legal status and documentation and even have a fraction of land in the Virgen Misionera neighborhood. They took possession of two properties in Villa Mascardi, in November 2017, due to a vision that Betiana Colhuan had after defining herself as a machi. There, the conflict over the usurpations in Villa Mascardi originated, which had dozens of acts of violence. The most serious was the homicide of the young Mapuche Rafael Nahuel, the nephew of Betiana’s parents.

The sixth point of the agreement clarifies that the National State “commits to build the rukas mentioned in point 1.” It establishes that “as of June 5 and until the machi can occupy the rewe, the communities will designate between four and six people who will be authorized to enter the rewe to verify the safety and integrity of the rewe. People can be replaced daily with the limit of six people per day. As the last point of the agreement, “the Ministry of Security of the Nation undertakes to guarantee the security of the rewe”.



