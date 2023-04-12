Original title: The National Center for the Performing Arts’ original opera “Song of Youth” will be unveiled soon

China News Service, Beijing, April 11 (Reporter Gao Kai) In 1958, the famous writer Yang Mo wrote the novel “Song of Youth”, which became a red classic with far-reaching influence in the history of contemporary Chinese literature. More than sixty years have passed, and “Song of Youth” has echoed in the unforgettable memories of generations. From April 27th to May 1st, the original opera “Song of Youth”, which has been polished for several years, will be on stage, kicking off the “National Center for the Performing Arts Opera Festival·2023”.

On the 11th, the opera “Song of Youth” held a press conference. Zhao Tiechun, vice president of the National Center for the Performing Arts, and all the main creators and leading actors of the play all appeared, shared the original intention of the play and the highlights of the play, and showed “Love Makes the World Smaller”, “The Way Out” and “I Know You Have Yours” in the play. Faith” and other wonderful arias.

The opera “Song of Youth” is adapted from the novel of the same name by Yang Mo, composed by Zhang Qianyi, written by Zhao Daming, and directed by Wang Xiaoying. Singers Song Yuanming, Zhao Lili, Han Peng, Liang Yufeng, Zhou Zhengzhong, Liu Tao, Cai Jingwen, Hu Yue, and Guan Zhijing will join hands with the National Center for the Performing Arts opera troupe, choir, and orchestra to perform in the The stage sang the youthful melody of that period of awakening.

“Song of Youth” is the first excellent novel in the history of contemporary Chinese literature that describes the struggle and life of revolutionary intellectuals under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. The work revolves around Lin Daojing’s growth and choices, showing the process of young intellectuals from “small self” to “big self”. Zhao Tiechun said on the same day, “From literature to film, “Song of Youth” focuses on depicting the tortuous journey of intellectuals embarking on the revolutionary road and becoming proletarian fighters. This is also a true portrayal of countless awakened youths in the century-old party history. Special mention The opera “Song of Youth” is the 100th play produced by the National Center for the Performing Arts. We will once again gather the wisdom and hard work of the people in the National Center for the Performing Arts through surging enthusiasm and strong production capabilities, and show everyone’s yearning for art and pursue.”

Composer Zhang Qianyi and playwright Zhao Daming, who worked on the opera adaptation this time, have jointly composed music for the original Chinese opera “Orchid Flower” presented by the National Center for the Performing Arts. According to reports, the whole opera revolves around the theme of “youth”, not only resorting to dramatic conflicts in libretto, but also resorting to “conflicting” musical forms. The dramatic music not only shows the passion of a group of young people in the revolutionary wave, but also brings new explorations to the creation of Chinese lyric opera.

In the play, there are not only beautiful duets such as “When the Sea Is Tranquil” and “Love Makes the World Smaller”, but also challenging arias such as “Let the Flame of Youth Emit Fiery Light”. The composer added the coloratura mezzo-soprano to the play, which also brought a richer and broader space for singers to display their skills.

Dramatist Wang Xiaoying, who once directed the plays “Jane Eyre”, “The Dawns Here Are Quiet” and “The Count of Monte Cristo” produced by the National Center for the Performing Arts, will once again join hands with stage design designer Liu Kedong, lighting designer Xing Xin, and multimedia designer Hu Tianji. All operas form a luxurious troupe.

According to reports, the stage presentation of the opera “Song of Youth” follows the romantic style of music, and uses a modern, freehand, open and free stage space to show the characters’ ideological confrontation, emotional entanglement and path choice. In Wang Xiaoying’s view, “”Song of Youth” shows the different thinking, choices and growth of several young people. Lin Daojing left Yu Yongze and followed Lu Jiachuan, not a transfer of personal emotions but a reselection of the value of life. Lu Jiachuan’s Behind the spiritual appeal is the call of the nation. The hut built by Yu Yongze in the warmth of affection cannot keep Lin Daojing, who wants to live an open life. This not only reflects different minds, patterns, and realms, but also reflects different meanings. Understanding, value choice, Take responsibility.”

The singers Song Yuanming and Zhao Lili who played Lin Daojing in this play have created many wonderful classic opera characters on the stage of the National Center for the Performing Arts. Singers Han Peng, Liang Yufeng, Zhou Zhengzhong, Liu Tao, Cai Jingwen, Hu Yue, and Guan Zhijing have all proved their strength on domestic and foreign stages. Under the baton of Lu Jia, Director of Music and Art of the National Center for the Performing Arts, they will join hands with artists from the opera troupe, chorus and orchestra of the National Center for the Performing Arts to sing the power of youth and play the splendid chapter of youth.

“The presentation of music is very important. When these young singers get together on the same stage, it will be the future of Chinese opera.” Lu Jia said.