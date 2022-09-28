Original title: The National Day video shows the true content (quote)

“The Journey Home” focuses on the evacuation of Chinese diplomats for the first time (theme)

Beijing DailyNews (Reporter Yuan Yuner) For the first time, it focuses on the behind-the-scenes evacuation of Chinese diplomats and restores the thrilling story of evacuation. Yesterday, the premiere of “The Journey Home” was held in Beijing. It was the first of the four major films on National Day this year to show its true colors. The film’s director Rao Xiaozhi and producer Guo Fan appeared with Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, Yin Tao and Cheng Taishen.

The picture shows the film’s creative team.Photo by Beijing Daily reporter He Guanxin

“The Journey Home” is adapted from real events, revealing for the first time the behind-the-scenes story of the evacuation of Chinese diplomats. In the film, there is a riot in the Republic of Numia, and the evacuation of overseas Chinese is urgent. Zong Dawei, a diplomat played by Zhang Yi, and Cheng Lang, a new diplomat played by Wang Junkai, go retrograde and go deep into the war zone to rescue the trapped compatriots led by Bai Hua, played by Yin Tao. .

Talking about the creative background, director Rao Xiaozhi said frankly that the main basis of the story is the real events and the background of the evacuation of overseas Chinese. What moved him the most were the diplomats who rushed to the front line of the evacuation of overseas Chinese. “They are also ordinary people in life – ordinary fathers, ordinary sons, ordinary husbands… The sacrifice and bravery they showed at that moment out of their duties moved me very much.”

It is also the subject of evacuation of overseas Chinese. In 2018, “Operation Red Sea” directed by Lin Chaoxian was about “the evacuation of overseas Chinese by military attaches”, and this time “The Return of the Thousand Miles” is about “the evacuation of overseas Chinese by civil officials”. When asked what the difference is, Zhang Yi, the co-star of the two works, said with a smile, “One has to fight, the other doesn’t.” He said: “At first, I thought it was very simple, I didn’t need to fight, and it was very comfortable. I didn’t expect this to be the most difficult film since I started filming, because it has more profound requirements for literary and opera, and the psychological requirements are particularly difficult.” Zong Dawei’s proficiency in Arabic alone in the film made Zhang Yi work hard. At the premiere, he and Wang Junkai also taught everyone how to say two words in Arabic, “I’m Chinese” and “You are so handsome.”

Compared with Zhang Yi’s “experienced in a hundred battles”, Cheng Lang, a rookie diplomat played by Wang Junkai, is brave and bloody, but inexperienced. For this role, Wang Junkai believes that Cheng Lang is going to the outside world for the first time, and it turns out that the war is too cruel. “Because Cheng Lang is very serious, he cannot accept lying, so he will have differences with Zong Dawei on some issues. Later, Zong Dawei arranged some tasks for him, making him a better and more considerate person. .”

Regarding the relationship between the characters, Rao Xiaozhi analyzed that Zong Dawei is an “old man” among diplomats. He has experienced many evacuation operations and knows what these will bring him, so when he saw Cheng Lang, a newcomer full of ideals At times, he would kind of escape from his past. “Zong Dawei treats Cheng Lang as if he saw himself ten years ago. He admires such a young man and is afraid that he has experienced too much. There is a relatively complicated relationship between them. In a sense, they are mutual Achievement, help each other.” Zhang Yi said that Cheng Lang was protected by Zong Dawei at first, but later, Cheng Lang gradually grew and transformed into a role that can protect others.

When recalling the shooting experience, Rao Xiaozhi revealed Zhang Yi’s acting secrets on the spot. He said that Zhang Yi has had the habit of looking back at the monitor after every performance since many years ago. On the dusty studio of “The Journey Home”, he also went back and forth between the scene and the monitor, wanting to see how he performed. Sample. In response, Zhang Yi responded: “Every actor’s way is different. Some people may believe that they are on the scene. I am quite envious. Many experiential actors are like this. But like us, go a little ‘small’ method’, you must look back, check your own problems, and improve and improve, in fact, you are responsible for yourself.”

When shooting an explosion scene, because Cheng Lang in the film was already in a state of fainting, he was required to have no response to the sound of gunfire. When Wang Junkai started performing, he was always shocked by the sound of the explosion. expression. In order to “keep his face” against the sound of the explosion, Wang Junkai has been lying in the scene, letting himself get used to the explosions around him until he can stay still.