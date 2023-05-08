The national electoral calendar: when and what is voted, province by province

This year the Argentines will return to the polls to choose the next president and vice president who will take command December 10 of this year. In addition, they will vote governors and provincial lawsthe vast majority on a different date than the national ones.

According to what is established by National Electoral Codehe, the elections Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory (PASO) must be held on the second Sunday of the eighth month of the year, that is, the August 13.

Regarding the elections generalsthe Code establishes that they must be carried out on the fourth Sunday of the tenth month, that is, the October 22 of this year. At the same time, in case a runoffthis must be held within the 30 days after to the general ones, establishing a possible date for the November 19th.

Province by province: when the governor is voted

In a context of political uncertainty, at least 15 provinces they decided that their elections should not coincide with the national elections. It should be noted that each region has the power to decide which day the democratic process will take place in its territory, which is why some jurisdictions opted to split from the presidential elections.

These are the dates established for the elections in each province:

Tucumán, Salta, and San Juan: he may 14 Governors will vote.

The Pampa: he may 14 They will have the generals. He February 12 primaries were held.

Land of Fire: he may 14 Provincial legislators will vote. If necessary, the run-off will be on May 28.

Saint Louis: has no STEP. He 11th of June will be the overall

Cordoba and Formosa: he June 25th They will have the provincial vote.

Mendoza: they will have the STEP on 11th of June. The generals the 24th September.

Santa Fe: will hold the primaries on July 16th. The generals on September 10.

Chaco: has no STEP. He September, 17th will be the overall

Catamarca: will not have primaries. The general ones will be held on October 22like the national ones.

Buenos Aires: the PASO and the general elections will coincide with the national elections, the August 13 and the October 22respectively.

CABA: it will carry out “concurrent” elections, that is to say that the porteños will vote on the same day as the national ones but separately.

Between rivers: both the PASO and the general elections will take place on the same dates as the national elections.

Currents: They do not elect a governor, they had elections in 2021. The 11th of June they will vote for the partial renewal of the provincial legislature.

Chubut and Santa Cruz: It remains to be defined, there are probabilities that they coincide with the national ones.

The provinces that already voted:

Black river: the elections of April 16 left the national senator as the winner Alberto Weretilneckwho will assume his third term as governor.

Neuquen: In the provincial election on April 16, the national deputy triumphed rolando figueroaof the Neuquino Popular Movement, and will become governor.

Jujuy: in the elections held on May 7, Charles Sadir he established himself as the pro-government successor of Gerardo Morales in the governorship of the province.

Missions: the elections held on May 7 left as the winner Hugo Passalacquafrom the Front for Concord, by a wide difference.

The Rioja: Ricardo Quintelawon the provincial elections on May 7 and was re-elected.

Santiago del Estero: He held the gubernatorial elections in 2021. Gerardo Zamora got his re-election.

The National Electoral Chamber approved the schedule for the next elections and set the dates on which list presentations, presidential debates, the publication of electoral registers and other important processes take place. These are the highlighted stages of the presidential election 2023:

Closing of provisional register: April 25th

Presentation of lists of candidates for PASO: June 24

start of the election campaign: June 24.

Beginning of the broadcast of advertisements in audiovisual media: from July 9

Designation of table authorities and publication of definitive standard: July 14.

beginning of the electoral ban: August 11 from 8.

national STEP: August 13.

Start of election campaign for the general ones: September 2.

Issuance of advertising in audiovisual media: September, 17th.

Publication of the definitive standards: September 22

First Mandatory Presidential Debate: October 1st

Second Mandatory Presidential Debate: October 8th.

End of the campaign and beginning of the electoral ban: October 20.

National General Elections: October 22.

mandatory presidential debate (in case of a second round): November 12.

eventual ballot: November 19th

Electoral register: where I vote in the 2023 elections

According to the National Electoral Chamber, the term to make a change of address in the electoral roll could only be done until April 25th. From then on, the modification will not be taken into account and you will have to vote at the school corresponding to the previous address.

After the closure of the agreed period, the national body must publish the provisional register for 10 days to give rise to possible claims by voters, in case their data is wrong. Finally, the The definitive register will be published on June 14 to consult the place where you should go to vote.

