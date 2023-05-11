Home » The national government said that the transfers to the Córdoba Retirement Fund “are up to date”
The national government said that the transfers to the Córdoba Retirement Fund "are up to date"

by admin
The national government said that the transfers to the Córdoba Retirement Fund “are up to date”

The national government affirmed that “the monthly transfers from January to April” from the Anses to the Retirement and Pension Fund of the province of Córdoba “They are up to date, paying 4,288 million pesos so far.”

This was stated by the Chief of Staff, in charge of Agustín Rossi, when responding to a question asked by the senator of Córdoba Federal Alejandra Vigo in the written management report that the official sent to the Senate.

Vigo had asked about the transfers that correspond to Córdoba for not having transferred its pension regime to Anses in the ’90s. Specifically, the senator asked Rossi when the transfers will be made and what update measure will be available regarding the 2023 advances.

“To date, Anses does not record debt due to obligations arising from Law 27,260, Title V on the Harmonization of Provincial Pension Systems with the Province of Córdoba”, Rossi responded in writing.

During the briefing this Wednesday, Vigo insisted on the statement: “The Anses does register debts for the obligations imposed on the Executive Branch by the 2023 Budget Law.”

As Senator Schiarettista recalled, “in 2023 Anses did not transfer any amount to the provinces until last March, after strong intimidation that the province of Córdoba had to do.”

He warned that then “lower amounts” began to be transferred than what was provided for in the Budget Law, “justifying this procedure in the default of the Executive, which had not regulated this norm.”

Vigo specified that, “to date, the arrears of the National State and Anses with the province of Córdoba amounts, as of April 2023, to 13,500 million pesos, far from the 4,200 million with which they say they would have complied.”

However, Rossi ratified the response he had given in writing. “ANSES’s response is that it transferred everything that corresponded,” he said, although he added: “I recognize that there may also be a view that, depending on the way of calculating, this is not what corresponds to them.”

“The best way between two State agencies is to find a point of agreement so that this can be effective,” said the Chief of Staff.

