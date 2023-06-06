The national myth epic film “The First Part of Fengshen” is scheduled to start on July 20, and the world of Fengshen will start shocking-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The national myth epic film “The First Part of Fengshen” is scheduled to open on July 20, and the world of Fengshen will start shocking

“Fengshen Trilogy”, the opening work of China‘s first national mythological epic film “Fengshen Trilogy” directed by Wu Ershan, officially announced today that it will be released on July 20. The film stars Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yunrui, Yang Jue and Chen Kun. Drama bones and potential newcomers made a surprise appearance, and the “Opening the List of Gods” version of the trailer released at the same time showed many classic characters and iconic plots of many stories of Fengshen, which immediately awakened countless people’s “Fengshen” memory. After ten years of hard work and ingenuity, three thousand years of myths and innovations are presented. In the summer of 2023, we look forward to “opening the list and enshrining the gods”. Star-studded restoration of 3,000-year-old imaginary classic characters awakens the memory of “Fengshen” The movie “Fengshen Part I” opened the prelude to “Fengshen Trilogy”. The story is about the collusion between Shang Wang Yinshou and the fox demon Daji. The Kunlun fairy Jiang Ziya went down the mountain with the “Fengshen Bang” to find the Lord of the World and save the common people. Ji Fa, the son of Xibohou, gradually discovers Yin Shou’s true colors, and turns back to Chaoge… In the finalized poster, the characters performed by the stars are both in form and spirit. Shang Wang Yinshou, played by Fei Xiang, is dignified, but full of ambition; Xibo Hou Jichang, played by Li Xuejian, holds wheat ears and has firm eyes; Yin Jiao, played by Chen Muchi, rides a horse with a sword, full of momentum; Yang Jian, played by Jisha, and Nezha, played by Wu Yafan, are all ready to go, as if a battle is imminent; Shen Gongbao, played by Xia Yu, seems to be casting a spell, which is quite mysterious and treacherous; Yuan Quan Queen Jiang, who plays the role of Queen Jiang, is dressed in elegant and luxurious clothes, and has the bearing of a mother; Tianzun Daogu Xianfeng, with a solemn demeanor. In addition to the classic characters, two core “divine beast” characters have also emerged. Lei Zhenzi’s unique image is full of mythology, and the unidentified fox tail of the nine-tailed fox demon bypasses everyone, as if stirring up the changes in the entire world of gods , is really fascinating. In the “Opening the List and Conferring the Gods” version of the trailer released at the same time, the audience saw the familiar scene of conferring the gods in memory. Ji Chang adopts Lei Zhenzi, Daji is possessed by a fox demon, Shen Gongbao has a flying head technique, Queen Jiang admonishes her with death, Nezha Yang Jian goes out to fight, Boyi tries to save his father, Bigan draws his heart… all kinds of famous scenes are dizzying. In addition, many visual effects scenes are also exposed in this trailer. The majestic Chaoge City, the magnificent enthronement ceremony, and the collapsed Jizhou Walled City in the flames of war all show the ultimate presentation of scene design and aesthetic style. Special effects scenes such as the nine-tailed white fox fighting Yin Jiao, Lei Zhenzi soaring into the sky and other special effects scenes all bring a refreshing visual impact and make the audience look forward to the film even more. See also Joe Biden could be the great absentee at the coronation of King Carlos III Three thousand years of national mythology innovatively adapted to create a contemporary epic of conferring gods The story of Fengshen has been circulated for three thousand years and has been continuously adapted and told in various art forms. “Fengshen Trilogy” is based on the Ming Dynasty novel “Fengshen Yanyi” and the Song and Yuan script “Wu Wang Fa Zhou Ping Hua”. Since 2014, director Wu Ershan and the screenwriting team have started writing scripts. After a lot of research and discussions, and invited anthropologists, historians, folklorists, historical novel writers and other professional elites to participate in the script planning meeting. In the past five years, more than ten scripts have been revised and polished. The screenwriter team discarded the chaff and kept the essence from the huge material of the original work, and innovatively adopted the “trilogy” narrative structure of a single independent film and three parts to form a complete story. This move not only fills the gap in the genre of Chinese mythological epics, but also uses contemporary film language, technology and interpretation to open up a magnificent mythical world where humans, immortals, and demons coexist for the audience. It is reported that under the premise of inheriting the classics, “Fengshen No. 1” has many innovative adaptations: the list of gods is set as the treasure left by Nuwa to save the common people, and at the same time, it sets a new perspective for telling the story. The film no longer uses Jiang Ziya as the core to tell the story of King Wu’s defeat of Zhou, but pushes the young “King Wu of Zhou” Ji Fa to the current audience. Director Wu Ershan said: “Fengshen, as a classic myth that has been passed down for three thousand years, tells the eternal theme that justice will surely defeat evil. Our film should not only build a magnificent mythical world, but also be based on a profound portrayal of human nature. The core. In “Fengshen Part I”, I hope that through the perspective of young people, I hope to tell the story that each of us must experience—identifying the true and false, choosing good and evil, and finally achieving spiritual growth.” The magnificent world of Fengshen It is about to open, and it will surely let everyone appreciate the mythical epic belonging to the Chinese that inherits the tradition and boldly innovates. The movie “Feng Shen No. 1” is directed by Wu Ershan, Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yunrui, Yang Jue and Chen Kun Starred in Wuxi Branch of Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., Century Changshengtian Film (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Dongyang Changshengtian Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. , Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haifa Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., the film will be released nationwide on July 20, so stay tuned. See also Swordsman Lux Feiyu strengthens the new expansion piece "One Sword Moves the Rivers and Lakes" on September 2nd!

“Fengshen Trilogy”, the opening work of China‘s first national mythological epic film “Fengshen Trilogy” directed by Wu Ershan, officially announced today that it will be released on July 20. The film stars Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yunrui, Yang Jue and Chen Kun. Drama bones and potential newcomers made a surprise appearance, and the “Opening the List of Gods” version of the trailer released at the same time showed many classic characters and iconic plots of many stories of Fengshen, which immediately awakened countless people’s “Fengshen” memory. After ten years of hard work and ingenuity, three thousand years of myths and innovations are presented. In the summer of 2023, we look forward to “opening the list and enshrining the gods”.

Star-studded restoration of 3,000-year-old imaginary classic characters awakens the memory of “Fengshen”

The movie “Fengshen Part I” opened the prelude to “Fengshen Trilogy”. The story is about the collusion between Shang Wang Yinshou and the fox demon Daji. The Kunlun fairy Jiang Ziya went down the mountain with the “Fengshen Bang” to find the Lord of the World and save the common people. Ji Fa, the son of Xibohou, gradually discovers Yin Shou’s true colors, and turns back to Chaoge…

In the finalized poster, the characters performed by the stars are both in form and spirit. Shang Wang Yinshou, played by Fei Xiang, is dignified, but full of ambition; Xibo Hou Jichang, played by Li Xuejian, holds wheat ears and has firm eyes; Yin Jiao, played by Chen Muchi, rides a horse with a sword, full of momentum; Yang Jian, played by Jisha, and Nezha, played by Wu Yafan, are all ready to go, as if a battle is imminent; Shen Gongbao, played by Xia Yu, seems to be casting a spell, which is quite mysterious and treacherous; Yuan Quan Queen Jiang, who plays the role of Queen Jiang, is dressed in elegant and luxurious clothes, and has the bearing of a mother; Tianzun Daogu Xianfeng, with a solemn demeanor. In addition to the classic characters, two core “divine beast” characters have also emerged. Lei Zhenzi’s unique image is full of mythology, and the unidentified fox tail of the nine-tailed fox demon bypasses everyone, as if stirring up the changes in the entire world of gods , is really fascinating.

In the “Opening the List and Conferring the Gods” version of the trailer released at the same time, the audience saw the familiar scene of conferring the gods in memory. Ji Chang adopts Lei Zhenzi, Daji is possessed by a fox demon, Shen Gongbao has a flying head technique, Queen Jiang admonishes her with death, Nezha Yang Jian goes out to fight, Boyi tries to save his father, Bigan draws his heart… all kinds of famous scenes are dizzying. In addition, many visual effects scenes are also exposed in this trailer. The majestic Chaoge City, the magnificent enthronement ceremony, and the collapsed Jizhou Walled City in the flames of war all show the ultimate presentation of scene design and aesthetic style. Special effects scenes such as the nine-tailed white fox fighting Yin Jiao, Lei Zhenzi soaring into the sky and other special effects scenes all bring a refreshing visual impact and make the audience look forward to the film even more.

Three thousand years of national mythology innovatively adapted to create a contemporary epic of conferring gods

The story of Fengshen has been circulated for three thousand years and has been continuously adapted and told in various art forms. “Fengshen Trilogy” is based on the Ming Dynasty novel “Fengshen Yanyi” and the Song and Yuan script “Wu Wang Fa Zhou Ping Hua”. Since 2014, director Wu Ershan and the screenwriting team have started writing scripts. After a lot of research and discussions, and invited anthropologists, historians, folklorists, historical novel writers and other professional elites to participate in the script planning meeting. In the past five years, more than ten scripts have been revised and polished. The screenwriter team discarded the chaff and kept the essence from the huge material of the original work, and innovatively adopted the “trilogy” narrative structure of a single independent film and three parts to form a complete story. This move not only fills the gap in the genre of Chinese mythological epics, but also uses contemporary film language, technology and interpretation to open up a magnificent mythical world where humans, immortals, and demons coexist for the audience.

It is reported that under the premise of inheriting the classics, “Fengshen No. 1” has many innovative adaptations: the list of gods is set as the treasure left by Nuwa to save the common people, and at the same time, it sets a new perspective for telling the story. The film no longer uses Jiang Ziya as the core to tell the story of King Wu’s defeat of Zhou, but pushes the young “King Wu of Zhou” Ji Fa to the current audience. Director Wu Ershan said: “Fengshen, as a classic myth that has been passed down for three thousand years, tells the eternal theme that justice will surely defeat evil. Our film should not only build a magnificent mythical world, but also be based on a profound portrayal of human nature. The core. In “Fengshen Part I”, I hope that through the perspective of young people, I hope to tell the story that each of us must experience—identifying the true and false, choosing good and evil, and finally achieving spiritual growth.” The magnificent world of Fengshen It is about to open, and it will surely let everyone appreciate the mythical epic belonging to the Chinese that inherits the tradition and boldly innovates.

The movie “Feng Shen No. 1” is directed by Wu Ershan, Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yunrui, Yang Jue and Chen Kun Starred in Wuxi Branch of Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., Century Changshengtian Film (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Dongyang Changshengtian Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. , Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haifa Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., the film will be released nationwide on July 20, so stay tuned.