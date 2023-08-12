The NBA players representing the Bahamas team are already in Santiago

11/08/2023 – 22:19 Deportivo

The Argentine Basketball Team, in its preparation for the Olympic Prequalifier, will face the Bahamas in a new friendly, a team that has several players who play in the NBA.

The Bahamas squad arrived in Santiago del Estero this Friday, where several fans came to ask for autographs and take pictures with players such as Deandre Ayton and Eric Gordon of the Phoenix Suns, Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers and Kai Jones of the Charlotte Hornets

Everything is ready to play the Olympic Prequalifier at the Quimsa and Olímpico Stadiums from August 14 to 20.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

