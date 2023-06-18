the necessary evil behind the purchase of tickets for massive shows

The new digital age has almost completely banished the classic human line of ticket machines and replaced it with a virtual one drawn at random. The digital queues that are assembled to buy tickets to see artists in high demand generate strong discomfort among fans and their families.

Anxiety and nervousness go deep into every potential viewer who spends hours in front of the screen watching a doll walk without favorable results. The arrival of an international artist in our country generates ecstasy of joy, but ends up becoming a martyrdom when it comes to purchasing tickets.

The sale of tickets to see Taylor Swift and Tan Biónica are two of the most recent cases that show this growing psychological and emotional discomfort among fans.

Getting a ticket is kill or be killed. On social networks there are more and more users who sell their place in line so that someone desperate falls for the scam and pays much more than the show ticket.

However, is there another way to purchase tickets for such massive events? The answer is more than obvious and the tumult generated in Brazil by the massive purchase of tickets to see Taylor Swift confirm it.

The swifties and ticket sales

Initially, the American singer announced three shows in the neighboring country. Tickets were sold over the counter, but they sold out very quickly.

In São Paulo, the Police had to intervene because there were incidents in the lines, while in Rio de Janeiro buyers denounced that resellers tried to force themselves into the first places. Luckily, that same day Taylor Swift announced two more shows that brought peace of mind to fans.

The days when ticket sales are enabled, Twitter is a sea of ​​memes, bewilderment and a lot of acid humor. Users join the distance to pass the bad drink of the virtual queue and tell how their experience is being minute by minute.

Ticket meme for Tan Biónica (Screenshot)

When the system long sold out, everything is pain and anger. If we transfer this same situation to face-to-face, there will always be a fan who did not get tickets and who dreams of going to “burn” the ticket holder because they have been standing in line for five hours under the sun or in the bitter cold of winter .

War of memes between those who got their ticket to see Taylor Swift in Argentina and those who are still waiting (Screenshot)

Instead, when the queue is virtual, he stays at home tweeting against the company that sells the tickets, the bank that enabled the pre-sale, the venue of the show, the country of residence, and surely against someone who another figure that falls in the flip (although be careful, that this does not trigger a club of haters fixed that causes damage to third parties with the same magnitude as a face-to-face battle).

mental health first

After all, virtual ticket holders are the necessary evil that end up giving us absolute happiness or the immense emptiness. Over time, those feelings can take the path of indifference because life goes on, but stress peaks leave invisible marks that should not be missed.

Anxiety builds in the days leading up to ticket sales and explodes the minute the virtual line opens. There are people who may be able to handle it better than others, but concern sometimes appears in the youngest, whose exaltation triples and the body is devastated.

Not to mention those who have to live with them in a state of desolation. For that, empathy is the cold cloth. You never have to tell them that they are crying for nothing, because for them that artist is everything.

Beyond the individual solutions that each one can find to face this discontent that is increasingly present in our society (go to therapy, do yoga, disconnect from the networks, seek calm through breathing, etc.), there is a social commitment to face.

Fan complaints about Taylor Swift tickets.

Humor in the networks is a way of letting off steam, but it often hides the real discomfort. Memes go viral, but so should messages of encouragement and reality.

The pandemic left us with the feeling that if we don’t buy a ticket today, if we don’t go to that event that “everyone” goes to, or if we don’t have the money to see our favorite artists, the world ends. But that’s not true.

Getting the tickets or not, the planet keeps turning, for everyone. Of course, feeling a certain sadness is valid, but it is not worth giving mental health to an entertainment company for more reasons than there are. Surrounding yourself with friends and family who can understand the situation surely helps.

While that doesn’t replace the fact that you won’t be going to the show you’ve been looking forward to, you can always try to follow a healthy premise: don’t let a virtual queue ruin your life.