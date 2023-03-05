The Nepomuks are a heavy blues rock duo consisting of Moritz Molnar (vocals, guitar) and Valentin Barta (drums), which was founded in 2019 and released the EP “II” this year and writes riff-based, raw and honest blues rock songs that bursting with an indomitable power.

The Nepomuks make it clear in the first few seconds where they stand – drummer Valentin Barta quotes in My Mind Drum intros like the one from My Doorbell of the “White Stripes” and immediately falls through the door into the house of the EP, When the lights go out the “Black Keys” would be a similar reference intro. The intros are also reminiscent of the lonely blues strumming on the guitar My Mind and Time to the Black Keys. The Nepomuks play music in the tradition of these two bands in a modern duo form. Then in the studio with several tracks.

retro affinity

The Nepomuks attach great importance to sounding retro and want to bring this retro sound into the modern age, the sound of the 60s when the amplifiers were always more powerful and piled up skyward, which made blues rock hard rock and early heavy metal possible. The journey through time is also supported at times by the stylishly clattering tambourine in the song, which is typical of the 1960s Time. But the Black Sabbath sound, which is based on the 60s, is also evident in Leaving Home and his guitar and drum work. And of course there is also the Led Zeppelin allusion in the roman-numeric chosen EP title as well as the rhythmic end of the Back in Black-Riffs from AC/DC that in the chorus guitar riff from My Mind clearly resonates.

There are traditional blues elements in the Closer By Your Eyes: The bottleneck sliding unerringly on the guitar neck. and the mutual imitation and merging of vocal and guitar melody. A bluesy guitar solo towards the end is of course also included.

The Blues Wheel

Musically, The Nepomuks are by no means reinventing the old and well-functioning blues wheel, and they don’t have to. It is much more important that The Nepomuks vocally stand out from the multitude of international, English-speaking blues rock bands thanks to singer Moritz Molnar. Unfortunately, it’s a bit difficult to succeed internationally in this genre, especially if you’re from Vienna and not the United States. The noisy songs on the EP “II” are already working in the right direction, especially due to the audible retro affinity and untameability of the sound and the voice, so that the feat succeeds.

