The Neuquén Volunteer Firefighters Law was regulated and the barracks will receive funds

After a long struggle, first in the Legislature and more recently in the provincial Executive, Law 3359, which establishes annual contributions that must be received by the different associations of Volunteer Firefighters of Neuquén, was regulated.

The norm had been sanctioned by the Honorable Legislature of the Province of Neuquén, on the 06th of

October 2022However, its regulatory process had never been decreed, something that depended on the provincial executive body.

Decree 1129 has two axes. The first is regulate the operation of the Volunteer Firefighters Associations and their active bodies, and the Neuquén Federation of Volunteer Firefighters. The second is to empower the Ministry of Securityin its capacity as law enforcement authority, to grant “the (financial) contribution corresponding to the period between January 2023 the beginning of the collection that arises as a consequence of the application of the Guarantee Clause provided in article 32 of the Law”.

The latter will be made available to the Provincial Treasury and after the intervention of the Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure.

The president of the Federation of Volunteer Firefighters of Neuquén, con BLACK RIVER DAILY and conveyed that the publication of the decree means “great joy because the operation of a historic and really necessary law for the operation of volunteer firefighters was finally achieved.”

The recent regulation “brings a lot of peace” and without hiding his emotion, he announced that the Federation will get to work “to ensure that the funds are transferred to us as soon as possible and we can begin to comply with all the obligations.”

Some time ago the federation had denounced a dire financial situation in the province’s barracks, which was exacerbated by inflation. Even given the increase in the contribution of the Neuquén Social Security Institute (ISSN), the costs of medical coverage had to be covered with the meager income of the rescue organizations.

