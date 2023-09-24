Home » The Never-Ending Feud: Lina Santos Accuses Aracely Arámbula of Cheating on Her Ex-Husband
Actress Lina Santos makes fresh allegations against Aracely Arámbula, claiming that she had an affair with her ex-husband, Erwin Godínez, before becoming involved with Luis Miguel. Santos, who divorced Godínez in 2008, previously accused Arámbula of being the third party in their marriage 15 years ago. She now speaks out again, accusing the La Doña actress of ruining her marriage for monetary gain.

Santos claims, “It destroyed my marriage. She became my husband’s lover for money because she was not doing very well financially, and she had not yet introduced the father of her children.” These accusations resurface despite Arámbula’s previous announcement that she would sue Santos for defamation, a lawsuit that never materialized.

In response to the renewed allegations, Arámbula has remained silent. Meanwhile, Santos, a prominent actress in Mexico’s film and television industry, suggests that she speaks out to counter the gossip that arose at the time.

Santos does not provide specific details regarding her knowledge of Arámbula’s alleged infidelity, nor does she confirm if she will ever reveal the evidence supporting her claims. The feud between the two actresses continues, with Arámbula yet to respond to Santos’ latest remarks.

