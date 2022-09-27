The never-fading memory of the beacon fire, the first original opera “Song of the Country” by Zheyin was staged

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-28 06:44

Hangzhou Daily News In order to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the first original opera “Song of the Country” (student version) rehearsed by the Department of Vocal Music and Opera of Zhejiang Conservatory of Music was recently staged at the Grand Theater of the college.

“Anthem of the Nation” tells the story of the people’s musician Nie Er and the famous playwright Tian Han, who deeply felt the suffering of the people and had the will to save the country during the war against Japan. “. The whole play expresses the protagonist’s love for the motherland and the people, the love of like-minded comrades-in-arms, and the touching revolutionary years Love shows the firm belief and patriotism of a generation of communists, and praises the indelible national spirit against the backdrop of resistance to Japan and national salvation.

It is understood that this performance is another wonderful presentation of “Song of the Nation” following the premiere of the teacher’s version in 2019 and the provincial tour in 2020. This work is a tribute to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China by Zheyin. After its premiere, it caused widespread social repercussions. In 2021, the work will be rated as one of the top ten red classic plays in Zhejiang.

The opera “Song of the Country” (student version) staged this time was jointly planned by the Academy’s Art Department and the Vocal Opera Department, and invited the famous director Ni Donghai to direct, young screenwriter Tao Guofen as the screenwriter, and young composers Zhang Xin and Zhu of the Academy’s Composer and Conducting Department. Hui served as the composer, Liu Wei, an associate professor of the Department of Vocal Music and Opera, and Peng Kada, a foreign expert from the Department of Drama, served as the assistant directors. The starring and group performances were all performed by students. It is reported that in order to effectively realize “rehearsal instead of training” and practice educating people, Zhejiang Yin incorporated the rehearsal of the play into the teaching system of the “Opera Performance” course of the Department of Vocal Music and Opera. New vitality and sense of the times. At the same time, the teachers who participated in the premiere also deeply participated in the guidance of the student version, achieving “simultaneous teaching and performance”.