“THE NEW ALBUM IS A JOURNEY TO IMAGINARY PLACES” – ALPINE DWELLER IN A MICA INTERVIEW – mica

ALPINE DWELLER will present their second studio album “Native Fluorescence” in autumn 2023. In an interview with Jürgen Plank, JOANA MARIALENA KARCHEAP and MATTHIAS FRANZ ELIAS SCHINNERL on the concept behind it and why quotes recorded in the forest found their way onto the new album. The duo also talks about a tour through Egypt and why the released single “Planets” can also be heard as an environmental song.

Your second album will be released at the beginning of September 2023. What developments have there been since your first studio album, which you released four years ago?

Matthias Schinnerl: We released our first album Among Others in 2019. From 2020 on we spent a relatively large amount of time in the studio again and in between we released an EP.

Joana Karácsony: A S1-We also had the live album pressed on vinyl and released it.

Matthias Schinnerl: Exactly, we’re in Radiokulturhaus been invited and we had what was recorded pressed directly onto a record. Overall, the new record “Native Fluorescence” is our fourth production and second studio album. We are now only on the road as a duo.

Joana Karácsony: We were an equal trio, without hierarchies. Now is Alpine Dweller an equal duo, but live there are usually three of us, with Tomáš Novák.

According to the press release, the new album is a concept album, one keyword is “journey”. On which journey are you embarking or on which journey are you taking your listeners with you?

Joana Karácsony: The new album is a journey to imaginary places. Places that are not immediately accessible, ones that are more likely to be imagined. But it has to do with human things insofar as you can’t imagine so many things that don’t already exist. For example the deepest part of the sea, or another universe with similarities to our earth.

Matthias Schinnerl: Or the most distant stars and solar systems. We incorporated them into the single “Planets”, which is also on the album. These are places that one can imagine and think, also because they have already been described for us: one can imagine seas, planets and distant solar systems, but they are not accessible to us. For us, these are imaginary things, made in our heads. We support the mind in imagining this journey.

Joana Karácsony: It is also a journey to different timbres. That’s why our album is called “Native Fluorescence”. We try to make the different timbres shine.

The album title “Native Fluorescence” is a term from biology, it’s about molecules that glow by themselves.

Joana Karácsony: We already mean that which shines by itself, that’s why we have native in the title. But in relation to ourselves, it would be a little too pompous to just shine from ourselves.

Matthias Schinnerl: Or if the album itself could shine. It just wants to be heard and “Native Fluorescence” is always about a dialogue, always about two subjects that meet. Be it the sun that gives us the light to see things. And the sun doesn’t exist if we don’t see it.

In this respect, the album title also has an effect on the individual tracks?

Matthias Schinnerl: In fact, yes. On every single piece. The CD cover is designed in such a way that individual parts appear differently when held up to the light.

Joana Karácsony: The CD cover shimmers a bit. We actually wanted to put a rainbow foil on the cover so it really shines and shimmers, but it was just too expensive.

In the video for the song “Kraken” there is a shadow theater with animals, almost like in Indonesia. The video looks like its own fairytale world with animals that live in the far-off zones of the sea. Was that the effect you wanted to create?

Joana Karácsony: Yes, clearly. We wanted to create a new world. The video is self-made, at that time Flora Geißelbrecht was still in the band. her mother had stencilsmade that we wanted to use. Then we barricaded ourselves in our clubhouse, set up great lights, played shadow theater from outside and filmed from the inside.

Matthias Schinnerl: The whole video was basically created at a window. The shadow players, that was three people who staged the game, were seen directly by the passers-by and we were inside and filmed.

You have also invited musical guests. The pieces are precisely arranged and composed and seem very well thought out. Was there any freedom for the musicians or did you give precise specifications or submit notes?

Matthias Schinnerl: It was important to us that the guest musicians do what we want, so that our spirit if Alpine Dweller is not lost. We made a graphic score or image for each piece and this artwork was then interpreted.

Joana Karácsony: We also interpreted and there was also freedom for the musicians. We presented individual notes and moods, but we rather specified moods. Our basic structure was defined and composed, we rehearsed several times before we went to the studio.

Matthias Schinnerl: For example, in “Planets” Alexander Kranabetter played the horn parts, which we arranged beforehand and he contributed phrasing and great sounds.

“FOR ME, PLANETS IS ALREADY AN ENVIRONMENTAL PLAY.”

The just mentioned single “Planets”, which opens the album, contains lyrics like “we are scientist” or “we live in a tiny house”. To what extent is this an environmental song in the broadest sense?

Joana Karácsony: For me, “Planets” is already an environmental piece. You live somewhere a little isolated, see everything bad passing you by and at the same time try to see the good: the weather, the water, the lake and that you have a roof over your head. And you still try to understand why the world is the way it is, because you can perhaps influence the big things, but not in the way you would like.

Matthias Schinnerl: I also see the song as an environmental piece. We describe the great environment that surrounds us in the song. And, as Joana says, we also refer to the small things, you are a tiny little part of this big environment. I don’t see “Planets” as an activist environmental song, we’re not conjuring up activism with it.

One piece is called “Forest” and consists – if I heard that correctly – of soundtracks recorded in the forest. Why did you want that on the album?

Joana Karácsony: We always have the chirping of birds present in our pieces. Sometimes we also whistle ourselves. We have set ourselves the task of each of us recording original sounds for 1 minute at 7 a.m. in another forest. There are three quotes that were mixed in the studio to bring out some facets. We also let the randomness prevail and wanted to have a bit of nature on our album.

You were already on tour internationally, one track on the new album is called “Kairo Maerz”. Does that also come from a tour as an original sound? If yes: how was it?

Matthias Schinnerl: Sea.

Joana Karácsony: We’ve been in Egypt together with a band based there

actually played in opera houses, for example in Cairo and Alexandria. It was very exciting, we got around a lot. The piece “Mep” has to do with this tour.

Matthias Schinnerl: We drove from Cairo to the Red Sea with a relatively personable, funny taxi driver and the driver kept honking and we couldn’t figure out why he was honking on a regular basis. “Mep” is a song about this taxi ride.

“THE TOUR OF EGYPT WAS SELF-ORGANIZED BY A LOCAL BAND.”

“Mep” stands for the horn?

Joana Karácsony: Exactly. We didn’t find out why he honked. In Egypt, people usually honk their horns to draw attention to themselves. But on this stretch it was just us, because we were nobody else. Just us and the desert and our driver honked anyway.

How did this tour come about?

Matthias Schinnerl: The tour of Egypt was self-organized by a local band. She rents in the opera houses and fills them up. These are old acquaintances, from university and beyond. They have a big one there social media-Fan-Base.

Joana Karácsony: We were invited to tour with them, they played on some of our tracks and vice versa.

Making the first album is a milestone for any band. With the second album you benefit from the experiences you made with the first album. How difficult was the current production?

Matthias Schinnerl: It was mainly difficult for us, coming from a live setup that we’ve always had and recorded on “Among Others”, to create a setup that we haven’t tried and played live yet. We went straight into the studio with “Native Flourescence” and recorded without having played 20 or 30 concerts with the songs. After “Among Others” we also encountered orchestral standards. It was easy for us because we did it in the studio. It was a challenge for the producer to reproduce up to 50 instrument tracks in a chamber music way.

Many thanks for the interview.

