The new animation of the classic comic book "Fu Xing Kid" will be broadcast on October 13.

The new animation of the classic comic book “Fu Xing Kid” will be broadcast on October 13. jqknews

The new animation of the classic comic book “Fu Xing Boy” will be broadcast on October 13. On September 22, a number of character voice actors were officially announced today. Let’s find out together.

“Lucky Star Boy” is the representative work of Japanese cartoonist Rumiko Takahashi, and it is also her first full-length work. The manga was serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1978 to 1987, and won the 26th Shogakukan Manga Award and the 18th Nebula Award (1987).

“Lucky Star Boy” is not only the famous work of Takahashi Rumiko, but also a milestone work in the history of Japanese animation. The unrestrained and unrestrained in the play is amazing. Takahashi not only gradually formed his own signature humorous style in the serialization of Fuxing, but also made a near leap in his painting style.

The seiyuu of the new roles announced this time include: Yuyin High School’s English teacher Onsen Mark will be played by Miyake Kenta, Sakura’s fiance Otsuno Tsubame will be played by Sakurai Takahiro, and Natsutaro’s sister Noodles will be played by Inoue Marina. There is no voice actor for the huge monster cat, Electric Desk Cat, so stay tuned.

lucky star boy

