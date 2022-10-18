Studios go to great lengths to keep storylines in films from leaking, and superhero movies have been known to go a step further in secrecy. Actor Paul Dano, who plays the Riddler in the film, recently opened up about his time filming The New Batman and holding a “special folder” that even had a “tracking device” installed to prevent leakage.

Speaking to GQ Hype, Dano said: “(They told me) don’t lose this. Put it in your ‘special folder’. But this is the first time I’ve got a combination lock folder. And they have tracking devices installed on it.”

The actor also revealed how he’s adjusting to the huge fame he’s had after taking part in the DC Comics adaptation, which he feels is a lot better now than he was when he was younger. “When I was 25, I wasn’t ready to make a movie like The New Batman,” he said.

“I think it’s going to be hard for me to take all the media coverage and the pressure to be recognized all the time. I’ve settled in pretty well now. The biggest difference, frankly, is that I’m more aware of what I want Like: I want to be an artist, I want to be an actor, I want to be a director, I really want to make my next movie. And, I feel like I want to be a comic book writer too? “

Dano created the backstory for The New Batman villain, The Riddler, and was then encouraged by film director Matt Reeves to create a comic based on the movie’s plot. At present, this series of comics has been planned to be launched, and the comic titled “The Riddler: Year One” will be divided into 6 issues and will be released on October 25th.