ROME – White, black, gray and silver are the (achromatic) colors most chosen in 2022 by motorists from all over the world. And when that didn’t happen it went blue and red. According to the first numbers provided by the Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings, the analysis that BASF dedicates every year to the color preferences of the global automotive industry, new market shares are however moving towards yellow, orange, green and purple.

The report provides specific data on different regions: EMEA, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. In the region that embraces Europe, the Middle East and Africa, black and white win at the expense of gray and silver, while among chromatic colors, blue maintains a clear advantage. Orange has started to make inroads while and yellow, brown and green are starting to gather traction.

“This year we have seen the growth of black and white, but the most interesting signal is certainly the diversity in chromatic colors” says Mark Gutjahr, head of Automotive Color Design, EMEA. “When we look at the market shares captured by yellow, orange, brown and green, we see a variety of hues and a diversity of the color spectrum that reflects a more nuanced color palette as well as a depth and breadth of color that has established itself more and more in the last couple of years.”

In North America, however, blue and red remain the dominant colors, even if the region is more colorful than in the past with a greater presence of green, yellow, purple and beige. “Among the best performing chromatic colors we find blue and red again this year. But the increasingly marked attention to environmental and nature themes is accompanied by a marked preference for natural colors such as green, yellow, purple and beige” comments Liz Hoffman, head of design, for the Americas . “Those who buy a car are increasingly looking for a color that conveys positivity”.

On the other hand, white beat its color competition in Asia Pacific and South America, although in Asia the real news of the year was the growth of grey, which signals the beginning of a new era in automotive industry. In South America, on the other hand, red and blue have been added to white, while brown is timidly starting to appear with a few more market shares.