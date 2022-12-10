December offers: how much the cheapest models cost and how they are doing edited by Automotors editorial staff

ROME – Yes to a new car, as long as it doesn’t cost more than 30,000 euros. This is the data that emerges from the research conducted by Areté, a company specializing in strategic consultancy and entitled “Buying a car today, what do Italians expect?”. A result that doesn’t leave much room for the benefit of the doubt: one Italian out of three says they are ready to evaluate the purchase of a new car in the next twelve months, but in doing so they will first of all consider the price. Only then will he evaluate in order: running costs, CO2 emissions, safety and comfort. In short, a figure that does not warm the heart of the market given what they are, at least currently,the prices of electric cars, expected to replace internal combustion engines in about ten years’ time.

The research also reveals that despite everything the car is still today the main vehicle of mobility of Italians for habitual travel (indicated by 78% of the sample), followed by public transport (12%), scooters and motorcycles (4%) and from the bicycle (3%). All other forms of mobility (scooter, car sharing, car pooling) are still residual for the research. And the passion for engines, the one that once moved the buyer’s soul, what happened to it? It has almost disappeared: the performance and charm of the desired car have given way to far more rational factors.

“Our new instant survey records a change in the automotive market: factors such as the need to contain costs, limit emissions and the desire to travel on safe and comfortable”, explains Massimo Ghenzer, president of Areté. significantly the choice between the models available on the market and which requires car manufacturers to run for cover”. (fp)