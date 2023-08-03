Home » The new celebration of Lionel Messi that went viral, with which Marvel superhero was he linked?
The new celebration of Lionel Messi that went viral, with which Marvel superhero was he linked?

The new celebration of Lionel Messi that went viral, with which Marvel superhero was he linked?

Lionel Messi was once again decisive in the victory of Inter Miami. He converted two goals against Orlando City, for the Leagues Cup. A new celebration of the Argentine captain, who reminded a Marvel superhero, went viral.

The man from Rosario opened the scoring for the duel against Orlando City. In the second half he converted another, decreeing the final 3 to 1.

He celebrated his great goal in a particular way. This time, Messi ccrossed his arms over his chesta gesture that was understood by the fans like the one performed by the Marvel character, Black Panther.

Days ago, the world champion had scored a goal and celebrated it like Thor, while looking at her children. Then, she fixed her gaze towards the rostrum and raised her arm, at the same time that she opened her hand.

Although Messi’s goal with the Black Panther celebration is recent, there is already who maintain that it was also a special dedication for Thiago, Ciro and Mateo.

Lionel Messi, scored a double and sentenced the final 3 to 1.

Messi’s other celebration of a Marvel superhero

With his goals in the United States, the Argentine launched new celebrations. He First he remembered Thor, imitating his classic movement to attract Mjolnir, his most powerful weapon.

_ With information from Argentine News


