The new Chinese style set off a fashion trend!Graceful and soft to the bone, super suitable for babies with Chinese physique

With the improvement of national power, the cultural self-confidence of the Chinese people is also getting stronger and stronger, which is especially evident in the clothing. The young people used to like to follow the trend of foreign countries, but now everyone is focusing on the traditional Chinese style. , and in order to better meet the development trend of the times, a new Chinese style has evolved, and the fashion effect is even more stunning.

The new Chinese-style outfit not only has the graceful and elegant Chinese traditional culture, but also can take into account the needs of modern personality. The ever-changing design collides with classic elements. Using the current buzzword, it is “very suitable for babies with a Chinese physique”.

Let’s share a few new Chinese-style all-match items together, as well as practical skills for creating new Chinese-style outfits.

A hot item for new Chinese style wear

Recommendation 01: Improved national style cheongsam

Cheongsam is definitely a very representative Chinese business card. In the early years, cheongsams were almost all linked to sexiness. The slim fit buttocks and high slits on both sides all showed the charm of women.

But nowadays, young people have more demand for cheongsams. In addition to showing femininity, they also have a sense of personality and vitality. Therefore, a large number of new cheongsams have emerged, and these innovations are generally reflected in the following aspects:

① new fabric

For example, abandon the traditional satin, choose denim with more modern elements, keep the straight cut of the cheongsam, and use the youthful vitality of the denim to make the ancient cheongsam glow with new vitality. In addition, there are lace and so on. The effect is very good.

② Cut new

In terms of version design, in addition to the necessary stand-up collar and buttons of cheongsam, puff sleeves, A-shaped waist skirt, and teardrop-shaped hollow neckline can also be added. The addition of these elements makes the style of cheongsam more elements, Also more popular with young girls.

Recommendation 02: Improved Hanfu mix and match

The presence of Hanfu in recent years has also been very high. When many people go to scenic spots, they will wear Hanfu for an immersive tour experience.

However, the shape and structure of Hanfu is relatively cumbersome. In order to travel better, many people have also innovated and improved Hanfu, such as shortening the floor-sweeping Songxuan skirt and soup tube top skirt, and wearing the original one-piece tie The method becomes a more convenient elastic rope wearing method.

And the mix and match of various modern clothing and traditional Hanfu, the most common ones are cool shirts with high-waisted horse face, or Song-made beige and sexy suspender skirts.

These collocations are less cumbersome and more convenient, but they cleverly retain the essence of traditional Hanfu, making it possible to take to the streets after thousands of years and become a new trend.

New Chinese Style Style Matching Skills

For a complete set of styling, in addition to the necessary main items, hairstyle jewelry is also a very important part, especially when wearing a distinctive style like the new Chinese style, you must pay more attention.

If you want to make the shape look more harmonious and beautiful, then we might as well incorporate new Chinese elements into the hairstyle, and replace the hair rope with the ancient rhyme with the hairpin full of ancient charm. Don’t simply choose the shawl hair, with a fluffy feeling Half-up hair or gentle low-up hair can better create the elegant temperament of a Chinese beauty.

In the choice of jewelry, the new Chinese style also prefers styles without sharpness, such as pearls and jade bracelets. In the whole outfit, make sure that Chinese elements dominate, and add a small amount of modern Western decoration to play a role. A perfect balance.

The new Chinese style set off a fashion trend!Graceful and soft to the bone, super suitable for babies with Chinese physique

Disclaimer: The text is original, and the pictures are from the Internet. If there is any infringement, please contact to delete. Plagiarism is prohibited, offenders will be punished!

sentence/peanut

Released in: Beijing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

