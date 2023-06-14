The new electoral judge of Neuquén took office

Matías Nicolini assumed this Wednesday the competition in the electoral court of Neuquén. He was appointed last week by agreement of the Superior Court of Justice to replace Alejandra Bozzano.

On his first day of work, without the need for an oath act or similar ceremony, Nicolini gathered the work team of the electoral court and began to give the first working guidelines. For now he will not maintain contact with the press.

It also retains ownership of the contentious-administrative court of the interior, with soothes in Zapala. The electoral jurisdiction is subrogated, It is an extra workload and as such is recognized with a plus of 33% of the salary of a judge of first instance plus unfavorable zone.

proclamation of authorities

Your big day will be July 7 at 11when it is done the ceremony of awarding diplomas to the elected authorities at the Cine Teatro Español in the capital city. (It was originally scheduled for June 27.)

Nicolini will also have to intervene, as an appeal instancein the municipal elections of Cutral Co and Plaza Huincul, and in the elections of Rincón de los Sauces, Plottier and Villa La Angostura.

He is also a member of the Provincial Electoral Board, chaired by María Soledad Gennari and in which are Evaldo Moya, José Gerez

as reported Rio Negro NewspaperThis is a judge who is very close to Rolando Figueroa, who during the process prior to his victory at the polls on April 16, repeatedly complained about the decisions made by the electoral justice system.



