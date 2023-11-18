The New Era of Miss Universe: Inclusion of Trans Women, Plus Size Women, and Mothers

The Miss Universe beauty pageant is embracing a new era of inclusivity for its 2023 edition. In a break from the traditional beauty standards, the contest will now welcome trans women, plus-size women, and mothers as contestants. This marks a significant departure from the once-rigorous standards that had been in place.

The change in direction has been attributed to the leadership of trans businesswoman, Anne Jakrajutatip, who took control of the Miss Universe brand in 2022. Under her leadership, the contest is shifting toward a more diverse and inclusive platform, with a focus on promoting women’s empowerment.

The 72nd edition of the prestigious beauty pageant is set to take place in El Salvador, featuring 84 candidates from around the world. Notable representatives include contestants from Nepal, Colombia, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Miss Nepal is particularly significant for being the first plus-size candidate in the history of the contest, marking a watershed moment for body-positive movements and challenging beauty norms.

In a remarkable departure from its previous stance, married women and mothers will also stand as contestants in the 2023 edition. Representatives from Colombia and Guatemala, including Camila Avella and Michelle Cohn, seek to defy stereotypes and demonstrate that beauty is not at odds with motherhood.

Furthermore, the pageant will also feature the first two trans women in the competition, representing Portugal and the Netherlands. Marina Machete from Portugal and Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands expressed their pride in breaking boundaries and paving the way for others in the trans community.

The changes in the Miss Universe pageant reflect a broader shift toward inclusivity, representation, and empowerment for women. As the contest continues to evolve, it aims to redefine beauty standards and create a more inclusive platform for women of all backgrounds.