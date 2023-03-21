Style Not Com, a fashion media founded by Beka Gvishiani in 2021, perfectly interprets the power of “style”. It quickly accumulated more than 100,000 followers, and this time it officially launched its first physical book, inviting readers to review important moments in the fashion industry in 2022.

The book continues the representative color tone and debuts in a square size of 21.7 x 21.7 cm. The book has a total of 372 pages, including many selected posts on its Instagram page; considering the reading habits and trends of modern people, seemingly simple sentences are actually different. Ingenious, it not only narrates the event itself, but also contains many unique insights from Style Not Com, further emphasizing the importance of independent thinking, it is really worth collecting.

The “STYLE NOT COM – FASHION IN 2022” book is now on the Style Not Com official website for online sale, priced at £36.50.