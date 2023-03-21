Home Entertainment The new fashion media Style Not Com officially launched the 2022 annual review book
Entertainment

The new fashion media Style Not Com officially launched the 2022 annual review book

by admin
The new fashion media Style Not Com officially launched the 2022 annual review book

Style Not Com, a fashion media founded by Beka Gvishiani in 2021, perfectly interprets the power of “style”. It quickly accumulated more than 100,000 followers, and this time it officially launched its first physical book, inviting readers to review important moments in the fashion industry in 2022.

The book continues the representative color tone and debuts in a square size of 21.7 x 21.7 cm. The book has a total of 372 pages, including many selected posts on its Instagram page; considering the reading habits and trends of modern people, seemingly simple sentences are actually different. Ingenious, it not only narrates the event itself, but also contains many unique insights from Style Not Com, further emphasizing the importance of independent thinking, it is really worth collecting.

The “STYLE NOT COM – FASHION IN 2022” book is now on the Style Not Com official website for online sale, priced at £36.50.

See also  Waiting for the Oscars: predictions and favorites of the most awaited night of the year

You may also like

2023/2/11 – new music and listeners’ favourites from...

Watches, exports up 12.2% in February compared to...

BAPE GALLERY Artists’ joint prints will be on...

Kim Sae Ron accused of playing games and...

Italian cuisine and song in the chair at...

World News releases music video for ‘Wrapped in...

“The Power of Hope ~Adult Precure ’23 ~”...

Productive Home Credit Installments to Increase Income, How...

Be the first to get a closer look...

Colongan invitations and holidays to Jakarta [Part 1]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy