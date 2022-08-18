Original title: The new horror adventure “Evil Song” will be released on November 3, and a new trailer has been released

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Brass Token announced that the new horror adventure “Sin of Evil” will be released on November 3, landing on PS5, XSX/S and Steam platforms, supporting Chinese. The official also released a trailer showing the mental melee of the game.

game introduction:

a soul nightmare

This is a single-player third-person horror action-adventure game set in a soul retreat on a desert island. On a quiet weekend, a mass chanting opened up the Dark Realm – a terrifying psychedelic plane full of negative energies dedicated to devouring it – and it turned it all into a horrific journey. You’ll interact with recurring characters, unravel the island’s complex history, and witness terrifying revelations about the universe. Only you can fight off the creatures, persuade the survivors, and reverse the ritual by unraveling a legacy from a 1970s cult.

Explore an island full of cosmic horrors

Interact with other retreat members as they slowly become consumed by their own negative energies. Survive an army of prismatic creatures and cultists from the Dark World as you unravel the island’s eerie history.

fight or flee

You must choose your own battle and use your soul weapons and abilities to survive. Gather, craft, and manage your resources to survive hand-to-hand combat – or succumb to fear and flee.

mind, body and soul

Balance is everything. Strengthen your spirit to fight terror and fear; protect your body from physical threats; enhance your soul to meditate and gain supernatural abilities.

modern psychedelic horror

Inspired by the psychedelic horrors of the 1970s, this game will bring players a colorful continent and an electro-rock-inspired soundtrack by acclaimed composer Paul Ruskay.

