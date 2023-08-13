The new jewels of Europe: the Argentines who await their exam in the main leagues

They were not the historic transfers of Julián Álvarez to Manchester City, of Lautaro Martínez to Inter or of Sergio Agüero to Atlético de Madrid. They may be less transcendental for Argentine soccer, or for the National Team, but they are still the most important in this transfer market, and also a beacon of hope for the future of the national team, today at the top of the world after Qatar 2022.

The purchase of Alejo Veliz by Tottenham, the goals that Mateo Retegui promises – and already fulfills – at Genoa and the expectation for Lucas Beltrán at Fiorentina confirm the good moment of the Argentine forwards around the world. The goals do not come only through Messi: at the start of the European season, the national legion reinforced many clubs that seek to be crowned in their respective countries, or at least stay well away from the red zone of relegation.

Beltrán was the last to emigrate, and perhaps as it was his departure from River, it was one of the most promoted passes of the break. The 22-year-old striker signed a five-year contract with Fiorentina, which paid River 12,595,000 million euros for the pass, along with another 12,595,000 million in goals. In this way, the operation can be extended in the future to 25 million. In addition, a 10% capital gain was agreed, in case of a future transfer. That number places him just below Julián, sold to City in January 2022 for a clean $27 million.

Smaller than Beltrán is Veliz, a jewel for Argentine soccer that, as almost always happens, we were able to enjoy very little. The Rosario is 19 years old, he began to be on the radar from the Sub 20 World Cup and the last stretch of the Professional League. The usual question: couldn’t Central have held it to increase its chances of winning something and also to increase its sale value? The same question can be asked in the case of Gianni Infantino, now at Fiorentina together with Beltrán. It is true that for the rogue group the Veliz transaction was historic: Tottenham will pay him 17 million dollars plus another six in bonuses and 10 percent of a future sale.

Tottenham no longer have Harry Kane, who went to Bayern Munich, and Veliz appears as a possible successor. However, in recent days, the coach Ange Postecoglou lowered the expectation: “he is a young boy, on a quite different level. We are committed to the long term, but I would not expect him to see minutes in the first part of the season, ”he explained.

For Genoa, Retegui is not a bet, but a confirmation of what he had already shown in the Italian team. The Italian nationalized Argentine took just 30 seconds to score for the Genoese squad. On Friday he scored two goals in the 4-3 win against Modena and began to repay the 15 million gross dollars that Genoa paid (a good part remained for Boca, and another for Tigre). Boca added to that sale those of Luis Vázquez, to Anderlecht of Belgium for seven million dollars, and Alan Varela, to Porto of Portugal, for nine million.

The last transfer to add to this batch of new European jewels is that of Ignacio Miramón, who went from Gimnasia to Lille in France for eight million dollars plus a future capital gain of 15%. For El Lobo, the sale was very close to the highest in its history, which was that of the Uruguayan Ignacio Alonso to Valencia, in 2001, for 7.65 million euros. The Argentine crisis, the dollar through the roof and the fragile economy of Gymnastics does not give room to retain the players who improve the country’s courts.

