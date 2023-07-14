The new “Mission: Impossible” for action lovers

Listen to the audio version of the article

The seventh chapter of one of the most famous action sagas of contemporary cinema: we are talking about “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One”, a new piece of the saga started in 1996 by Brian De Palma and inspired by the television series of the same name from the 1960s and Seventy.

Tom Cruise still plays the role of Ethan Hunt, a cult character who returns to action to defuse a new, terrifying weapon that threatens all of humanity. The fate of the world hangs by a thread and Hunt, together with his team, will make a real race against time that will also take him to Italy.

With this seventh episode, the “Mission: Impossible” saga confirms itself as a point of reference in the contemporary blockbuster, thanks to an engaging rhythm and a very high-tension story, which suffers from some decline in the script phase only in the central part.

Although the spectacularity is of a remarkable level, the film also focuses on a nostalgic atmosphere, related to the sense of loss and bewilderment that is found in several characters on stage. It is a very dark work “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part one”, so much so that with its psychological depth it is able to hide some flaws that are found above all in the weak Roman segment.

Arrived to direct his third film in the saga, Christopher McQuarrie – after “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout” – still confirms the right director to hold the reins of an operation that is not simple.

References to the contemporary

There are many connections to the contemporary universe, starting with references to digital and artificial intelligence: the film also focuses on the dangers related to these themes, starting with a possible loss of that humanity on which the characters of this saga have always aimed. The analogical certainties of the past seem to be a safe haven to rely on, but the film also talks about another delicate issue such as that of “post-truth”, a topic on which today’s cinema is widely reasoning. The vintage spirit it is still present, with many references to the spy-movies of the decades in which the original series was broadcast on the small screen, even in the characterization of the protagonist, played by a perfectly in part Tom Cruise. The next and definitive chapter will arrive in theaters in a year , “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two” and the anticipation is already very high.

A woman called Maixabel

A nice little surprise among the novelties in theaters is “A woman called Maixabel”, a Spanish film directed by Icíar Bollaín. The protagonist is a woman who remained widowed after her husband was killed by ETA. Eleven years after the tragedy, Maixabel is contacted by one of her husband’s murderers: the man would like to meet her in the prison where she is serving her sentence. This interesting feature film focuses on themes that are not easy to tell on the big screen from an undoubtedly strong subject: from terrorism to the possibility of forgiveness, the film mixes numerous ingredients that the Spanish director manages to balance quite well. Some passages are too predictable, but the insight into the interiority of the characters and their choices is of a very good level, excellent performance by the two main actors, Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar. The looks that the protagonists exchange are worth more than many words and are the most incisive aspect of an intense and well shot film.