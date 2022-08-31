Home Entertainment The new movie “Sadako DX” will be released in MX4D/4DX version_Video_Video_Japan
Entertainment

The new movie “Sadako DX” will be released in MX4D/4DX version_Video_Video_Japan

by admin
The new movie “Sadako DX” will be released in MX4D/4DX version_Video_Video_Japan

Original title: New stills of the new film “Sadako DX” is confirmed to be released in the MX4D/4DX version

The new film “Sadako DX” is confirmed to be released in the MX4D/4DX version

The new chapter of the classic Japanese horror film masterpiece, “Sadako DX” will be released in Japan on October 28, and today on August 31, it was officially announced that the film will be released in the MX4D/4DX version at the same time, bringing a more personal horror and excitement. A few latest stills have been released, let’s have a sneak peek.

• The story of “Sadako DX” recounts multiple incidents of sudden deaths while watching “cursed tapes” all over Japan. A graduate student with an IQ of 200 Wenhua rescues his sister who watched the video out of curiosity, and seeks help to unravel the mystery with Kenshin, a psychic medium, and Maeda Wangji, a self-proclaimed soothsayer.

• “Sadako DX” is starring Kazuki Kojima, Kazuma Kawamura, Mario Kuroba, Yuki Yagi, Hiroyuki Watanabe, Naomi Nishida, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, director Kimura Nao and Koji Suzuki as the worldview supervisor .

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  The author of "Kyushu Zhu Yanji" was banned for publishing improper remarks_History

You may also like

Ni Ni’s The Row denim is really fashionable,...

Light and shadow art team teamLab’s work “Digital...

The 2nd Macao Laiwu Jinxuan Awards announced that...

A new journey with vigor and vigor, and...

Studio Ghibli films go live on mainstream digital...

Ma Chucheng’s new film “Life and Death” is...

Amazon hosts ‘Lord of the Rings’ premiere in...

Moisturizing and moisturizing to create soft skin that...

“PUBG Mobile” will be linked with “Dragon Ball”...

ģг ɽк˹ģȨ–

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy