The new film “Sadako DX” is confirmed to be released in the MX4D/4DX version

The new chapter of the classic Japanese horror film masterpiece, “Sadako DX” will be released in Japan on October 28, and today on August 31, it was officially announced that the film will be released in the MX4D/4DX version at the same time, bringing a more personal horror and excitement. A few latest stills have been released, let’s have a sneak peek.

• The story of “Sadako DX” recounts multiple incidents of sudden deaths while watching “cursed tapes” all over Japan. A graduate student with an IQ of 200 Wenhua rescues his sister who watched the video out of curiosity, and seeks help to unravel the mystery with Kenshin, a psychic medium, and Maeda Wangji, a self-proclaimed soothsayer.

• “Sadako DX” is starring Kazuki Kojima, Kazuma Kawamura, Mario Kuroba, Yuki Yagi, Hiroyuki Watanabe, Naomi Nishida, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, director Kimura Nao and Koji Suzuki as the worldview supervisor .

