A multi-sensory feast set off by street culture, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele invited Palace Skateboards, a trend brand born and grown from the streets of London in the early 21st century, and its co-founders Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis , jointly launched the Palace Gucci collaboration series. With the help of Gucci Vault, an online conceptual space that advocates multiple crossovers, different styles and vocabulary can form a unique creative narrative between collisions and dialogues, absorb the creative forms integrated into the core of both brands, and compose a new aesthetic expression.

Since its establishment in 2009, Palace has influenced and promoted the development of trendy menswear. In the cooperation series launched this time, the bright and bold British style and the representative Italian style of Gucci are subtly integrated, and different categories of fashion items are launched to creatively interpret the creative genes of the two brands. The inspiration for the collaboration series comes from Palace’s past product catalogues and Gucci’s diverse understanding of youth culture, making street culture the focus of the series. The street is also the source of inspiration for Michele. In his eyes, the street is the place where fashion becomes dynamic. Iconic elements such as streets, competitions, skateboards, sports, etc. are integrated with the diverse characteristics of contemporary street culture, such as football, House-style music to motorcycles, etc. Different street cultures, Palace Gucci breaks boundaries and classes, and uses free language for all People offer a fashion feast.

Creativity transforms in fusion and gets new life in collision. The Palace Gucci collaboration series advertising blockbuster merges opposing realities into one. Director Max Siedentopf uses the lens to construct a world that is both real and illusory. Humans, aliens and other originally unrelated elements co-locate the same time and space in a surreal way, and use unconventional scenes to construct impossible dialogues. In this unexpected creative universe, different elements are freely combined, and the unique designs are as exciting as Easter eggs, leading us to explore our unique inner hobbies.

The collaboration series integrates the classic aesthetic elements of the two brands, and launches creations including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories. This is Palace’s first women’s ready-to-wear collection. It is worth mentioning that in street culture, the logo expresses the sense of belonging and community power, and has also become the focus of this cooperation series. The joint logo of the cooperation series integrates the double G logo of Gucci and the Tri-Ferg logo of Palace. The form shows joint aesthetics. The horsebit-adorned loafer is a must-have for millennial club members, and when added to Palace’s iconic “P” logo, it is rejuvenated with the double G material. The iconic items of Palace, such as football T-shirts, jeans and sportswear, have also been reshaped by Gucci’s aesthetics; the side of the travel bag introduced in the series has also become a triangular graphic symbolizing the Palace Tri-Ferg logo. Prints from the Gucci Collection are also reimagined in bubblegum powder, camouflage and sky blue. One-piece fur jackets and two-piece motorcycle suits and other bold, innovative pieces combine streetwear with luxury contexts for aesthetic creations that push boundaries.

The collaborative collection will be available exclusively from October 21st at Gucci Vault, an online conceptual aesthetic space that Gucci will launch in September 2021. The Palace Gucci collaboration series released this time will also be the first time that Gucci Treasure Pavilion has jointly released a series online and offline. The Palace Gucci collaboration series will not only land in limited-time theme spaces located in Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Osaka and Bangkok, but also It will land in Palace stores in London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo. This is also the first time Palace has allowed other brand creative languages ​​to reshape its store space.

Going back to the founding of Gucci Treasure Pavilion, there are not only a new interpretation of the brand collection, but also a wanton imagining of the future. The Palace Gucci collaboration series extends this spirit to a wider area beyond clothing. The cross-border combination of Palace and other brands turned out in unexpected ways, and the bold and rebellious attitude fully reflects the uncompromising design core of this series. Palace, which has always had a deep relationship with motorcycles, and the old Italian motorcycle manufacturer MOTO GUZZI have unlocked a surprise cooperation in this series. The two sides have redesigned the iconic V7 motorcycle, and the world is limited to 50 units: The fuel tank adopts Palace’s classic motorcycle. Camouflage, upholstered in embossed leather with GG motifs, and side baskets with three signature prints of the brand, camouflage and collaboration prints. The three parties have teamed up to inject street elements into this classic motorcycle style born in the 1960s. In addition, the cooperation series also launched a safe with a printed pattern incorporating the double G logo and the “P” logo on the surface. It is produced by Conforti, a well-known Italian safe manufacturer, and is limited to 10 pieces worldwide. Vault” tribute. There is also a more street-style interpretation of the luggage creation that goes deep into the brand: the front is decorated with the Palace and Gucci brand logos in gold, and the interior is lined in embossed suede, a unique tribute to the “wunderkammer”. Classic prototype.

As an online aesthetic space, Gucci Treasure Pavilion provides a broad platform for fresh ideas that jump out of bounds, and strongly supports new interpretations of classic designs, so it has become the perfect choice for the release of the Palace Gucci collaboration series: a surprise Unite, let the elements of the past, present and future coexist in harmony.

About Gucci Treasure Court (GUCCI VAULT）

Gucci Vault, a conceptual aesthetic space created according to the vision of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, from the multi-dimensional exploration of the product matrix to the fearless transformation into the fashion metaverse, Become a bridge connecting the past, present and future aesthetics, constantly expanding new possibilities in the context of luxury. This aesthetic space is a time machine, archive, archive, laboratory and place of communication. It is in an ever-evolving state, showing Michele’s experimental spirit. Through a poetic and coherent content form, it not only exhibits restored works from the collection, but also was personally selected and curated by Michele, in the form of capsule cooperation with other brands. Creative exploration. Inheriting Gucci’s innovative attempts in the digital field, Gucci Treasure Pavilion has become an important medium for the brand to expand the field of fashion metaverse. Gucci Treasure Pavilion will also continue to have active dialogues with the digital community and field to explore more creative potential.

aboutPalace

Founded in the UK in 2009, the trendy skateboard brand Palace Skateboards adheres to the original and uninhibited design concept, and has carried out joint cooperation with many international brands. Now it has become a fashion brand with international influence. There are stores.

aboutGuzzi motorcycles

Founded in 1921, the Italian motorcycle brand Moto Guzzi represents the pinnacle of the Italian motorcycle manufacturing industry. For a hundred years, the brand has insisted on fully hand-assembling motorcycles in Mandello del Lario by experienced workers, showing passion and glory with superb craftsmanship.







