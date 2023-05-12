The new prosecutor-judicial unit scheme debuts in judicial district 4

From 0 this Saturday, the new territorial organization scheme of the Public Prosecutor’s Office will gradually take effect, which implies a change in the operation of the investigative prosecutor’s offices and judicial units of the city of Córdoba and the Greater Córdoba sector more integrated to the Capital.

The new scheme will abandon the system of rotating shifts that has been in force for decades – each week, a prosecutor works with five or six judicial units – so that from now on each Prosecutor’s Office works permanently with a Judicial Unit in a single territory. The objective is to consolidate work teams closer to the problems of each sector of the city and strengthen the leadership of each prosecutor in the territory under their charge.

The scheme will debut in District 4, which includes the northwest of the Capital and the towns of La Calera, Saldán, Villa Allende, Unquillo, Salsipuedes and Río Ceballos.

The reorganization of District 3 is already underway. As reported by the Attorney General’s Office, the implementation in that Capital quadrant would be underway from next May 27. The objective is that for the judicial fair the new scheme is already implemented in the 23 investigative prosecutor’s offices.

As officially announced, the changes seek a better response from the Public Ministry to the needs of the community. Although the proposal initially generated strong controversy among a group of prosecutors, the instrumentation was later agreed upon with the heads of the prosecutor’s offices and also with their teams, made up of secretaries, pro-secretaries and prosecutor assistants. The union of judicial employees also participated.

In District IV, the reorganization will be carried out following this scheme:

1. The Investigation Prosecutor of Judicial District 4 Turn 1, in charge of Ernesto de Aragón, will form a Territorial Unit with Judicial Unit 21 (Los Naranjos/Las Palmas neighborhoods).

2. The Investigation Prosecutor of Judicial District 4 Turn 2, headed by Horacio Vázquez, will form a Territorial Unit with Judicial Unit 22 (Los Naranjos/Las Palmas neighborhoods).

3. The Investigative Prosecutor of Judicial District 4 Turn 3, in charge of Juan Pablo Klinger, will form a Territorial Unit with Judicial Unit 18 (La France neighborhood).

4. The Investigative Prosecutor of Judicial District 4 Turn 4, in charge of Liliana Copello, will form a Territorial Unit with the Judicial Unit of Villa Allende, the Mobile Judicial Unit of Río Ceballos and the police units of Saldán, Unquillo and Salsipuedes.

5. The Investigative Prosecutor of Judicial District 4 Turn 6, in charge of Jorgelina Gutiez, will form a Territorial Unit with Judicial Units 19 (Arguello neighborhood) and La Calera.

All the operational changes were agreed upon in an action protocol for this initial stage, which includes testing different schemes to cover weekends. The parties involved – prosecutors and judicial units – participated in the preparation of this protocol, which was signed by the five prosecutors who are permanently in charge of those territories.

This protocol will be flexible until the implementation is complete, in order to collect the experiences and suggestions of each sector. The final version will be consulted with the Association of Magistrates and the judicial union before being formally established.