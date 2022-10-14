Home Entertainment The new revision of “Transfer Love 2” will adopt the method of designated dating + real GAME jqknews
Entertainment

The new revision of “Transfer Love 2” will adopt the method of designated dating + real GAME jqknews

by admin
The new revision of “Transfer Love 2” will adopt the method of designated dating + real GAME jqknews

　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 14, according to news from Korean media, the current popular variety show “Transfer to Love 2” has been newly revised and will be broadcast in the way of designated date + real GAME.

In the 18th episode of TVING’s original “Transfer Love 2”, which was released on the 14th, three days before the final selection, they confirmed each other’s intentions through a designated date. It is expected that the relationship pattern that has been seemingly firm so far will change through the appointment of the date.

In the 18th episode, the actors will also play a real game for the final selection. When the pink-filled atmosphere was enveloped by a tense atmosphere, the guests said, “It’s already very interesting. I’m going crazy”, throwing themselves into the real game. What kind of changes will be brought to the occupants by the appointment date and the real game will attract attention.

In addition, “Transfer Love 2” will be released on TVING at 4 pm on the same day, so stay tuned.

See also  Artists and couples feel the energy of Shen Yun, praises the extraordinary and extraordinary | Music | Stanford Perez Theater in Connecticut

You may also like

Zheng Xiujing and Jin Yubin watch the show...

“Overcoming Toughness 2” The Three Dukes’ Battle of...

HIGHLIGHT confirms that it will return to the...

YES! we’re OPEN: the Lavazza 2023 Calendar is...

The movie “My Dad is a Prince” starring...

Take a Closer Look at Joe Freshgoods x...

Paris auto show 2022: dates, times and tickets

Li Kangsheng produced and starred in the gangster...

Avita 011 STUDIO limited time exhibition airborne magic...

The 5th “Shi Nai’an Literary Award” announced: “Echo”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy