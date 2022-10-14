China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 14, according to news from Korean media, the current popular variety show “Transfer to Love 2” has been newly revised and will be broadcast in the way of designated date + real GAME.

In the 18th episode of TVING’s original “Transfer Love 2”, which was released on the 14th, three days before the final selection, they confirmed each other’s intentions through a designated date. It is expected that the relationship pattern that has been seemingly firm so far will change through the appointment of the date.

In the 18th episode, the actors will also play a real game for the final selection. When the pink-filled atmosphere was enveloped by a tense atmosphere, the guests said, “It’s already very interesting. I’m going crazy”, throwing themselves into the real game. What kind of changes will be brought to the occupants by the appointment date and the real game will attract attention.

In addition, “Transfer Love 2” will be released on TVING at 4 pm on the same day, so stay tuned.