THE NEW ROSES
Sweet Poison
(Hard Rock)

Label: Napalm Records
Format: (LP)

Release: 21.10.2022

With their last album “Nothing but Wild” (2019), THE NEW ROSES from Wiesbaden, who have existed since 2013, have more than established themselves in the rock world. With “Sweet Poison” they continue where they were put on the waiting bench like everyone else due to the corona. The new album is a big homage to 80s US rock and songs like the sleazy “My Kinda Crazy”, “Warpaint” or “Sweet Gloria” do credit to the imitation bands.

And anyone who doesn’t immediately think of BON JOVI (from the 80s, when he still knew what he was doing and composing) when hearing “All I Never Need” doesn’t appreciate the good old days. THE NEW ROSES do a damn good job on “Sweet Poison”, unfortunately they are about 40 years too late to release it. In the 80s they would have been right at the top of the charts (not just in the German) and they would have been sure of touring with the greats of the time if they hadn’t even acted as headliners sooner or later. Although THE NEW ROSES were the first German band to perform at KISS KRUISE, and even twice. But the question would also be whether they would have had their potential even then without their role models?

Stop speculating now, it’s useless. It’s 2023 and we should be glad we can enjoy THE NEW ROSES at all.

Tracklist „Albumname“:

01 My Kinda Crazy
02 Playing With Fire
03 All I Ever Needed
04 The Usual Suspects
05 Warpaint
06 Dead Of Night
07 True Love
08 1st Time For Everything
09 Sweet Gloria
10 The Lion In You
11 The Veins Of This Town
Total playing time: 41:08

Band-Links:

