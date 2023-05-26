The new song “Twilight Passage” of Light Yu Night Walk season is online!Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin teamed up to complete “The Salvation of Light”-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The new song “Twilight Passage” of Light Yu Night Walk season is online! Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin teamed up to complete “The Salvation of Light”

The new song “Twilight Passage” in the night season of “Light·Yu” was finally launched online on May 24th. The brand-new electronic musical divine song jointly composed by CORSAK Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin perfectly demonstrated the new theme of the night travel season “Night Travel with the Stars” with gentle melody and singing. We met in the dark, walked together in the dark, and became the brightest stars in each other’s eyes. After the new song “Twilight Passage” of the Night Walk season was launched, players said that the content of the song was exactly the story of “meeting unexpectedly and walking hand in hand” they experienced in “Light Yu”. Sings the healing connection between players and partners. The lyrics of the new song also mentioned images such as twilight and darkness, which made players unable to help but have more sense of pictures and stories for the night travel season. Seasonal limited themes, different healing emotional experiences “Light Encounter” has always defined itself as a healing game since its launch, and the game theme of “just meeting is beautiful” runs through it all. The gameplay of “Light Yu” is also very simple. Players, as children of light, shuttle and light candles in the vast world. During such a lonely journey, they will meet other lonely travelers and develop a period of warmth and touch. memories. The emotional connection created after people meet constitutes the most precious and important part of “Light Yu”. In order to allow players to better and more intuitively feel the emotional connection brought by the game, “Light Yu” continues to dig deeper into the gameplay, putting player experience first, and launching various limited season themes. The theme of each season makes every effort to bring players an immersive experience: The Little Prince season launched by “Light Yu” the year before last allowed players to follow in the footsteps of the little prince and learn about this classic fairy tale; Ruolaji set up a concert site with 4,000 players participating. Players from all over the country can experience the beauty of music in the same venue; Seasons and other themed seasons are also well received. This Night Walk season will open a brand new Night Morning Island map. The Morning Island under the starry sky is beautiful and mysterious. Players will unlock four new ancestors, multiple item rewards and season-limited actions during the Night Walk season. The season missions of the Night Walk season are distributed in different maps. What kind of stories will players and partners experience under the guidance of the new missions? What kind of healing emotional connection is created? All will find the answer after personally participating in the missions of the Night Walk Season. See also Throw a cake against the Mona Lisa at the Louvre: the vandalism "for the salvation of the planet" Tailor-made new songs, soul fit triggers emotional resonance The creators and singers of the new song in the Night Walk season are Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin, who have a strong resonance in music. Their encounter is also the reality of the “interesting soul” that players of “Light Yu” encounter in the game Version. CORSAK Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin, the soul-colliding “friendship combination”, will extend the aesthetic feeling of the penetrating song “Trace” infinitely when producing a new song, and jointly create an exclusive “Light Yu” in line with the night travel season and the theme of the game The new song “Twilight Passage”. The new song “Twilight Passage” combines the ethereal vocals and the dynamics of the electronic melody. In the verse part, it gently depicts the emptiness and distance of the morning island in the dark night, and narrates the cuddling and guidance that the stars finally meet after wandering in the sky. The chorus part of “Twilight Passage” gradually warms up the arrangement and strong sense of rhythm, pushing the emotions to the peak. With the addition of the electric guitar, the voices of Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin complement each other. Hearing this, “Twilight Passage” seems to symbolize that the lonely and helpless traveler in the vast darkness of the night travel season finally found the light that resonates with him. Two bright star stones produce dazzling light after touching each other. The moving melody and the affectionate performances of Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin also fully demonstrated the theme of the night travel season “starry night, go forward together”, gently guiding every listener to embark on an adventure under the starry sky of Morning Island in the singing journey of. Games have long been known as the ninth art besides traditional arts, and their relationship with music should be very closely related. As a game with the theme of “encounter”, “Light Yu” is very clear about its own game positioning, and also puts the player’s sense of experience first; using the emotional connection of players in the game as a medium, the limited theme of the night travel season and The perfect combination of electronic music has created a new song with a high degree of adaptation for it. The new song “Twilight Passage” in the Night Walk season is not only a fusion of art and art, but also an immersive gaming experience full of healing!

The new song “Twilight Passage” in the night season of “Light·Yu” was finally launched online on May 24th. The brand-new electronic musical divine song jointly composed by CORSAK Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin perfectly demonstrated the new theme of the night travel season “Night Travel with Starlight” with gentle melody and singing.

We met in the dark, walked together in the dark, and became the brightest stars in each other’s eyes. After the new song “Twilight Passage” of the Night Walk season was launched, players said that the content of the song was exactly the story of “meeting unexpectedly and walking hand in hand” they experienced in “Light Yu”. Sings the healing connection between players and partners. The lyrics of the new song also mentioned images such as twilight and darkness, which made players unable to help but have more sense of pictures and stories for the night travel season.

Seasonal limited themes, different healing emotional experiences

“Light Encounter” has always defined itself as a healing game since its launch, and the game theme of “just meeting is beautiful” runs through it all. The gameplay of “Light Yu” is also very simple. Players, as children of light, shuttle and light candles in the vast world. During such a lonely journey, they will meet other lonely travelers and develop a period of warmth and touch. memories. The emotional connection created after people meet constitutes the most precious and important part of “Light Yu”.

In order to allow players to better and more intuitively feel the emotional connection brought by the game, “Light Yu” continues to dig deeper into the gameplay, putting player experience first, and launching various limited season themes. The theme of each season makes every effort to bring players an immersive experience: The Little Prince season launched by “Light Yu” the year before last allowed players to follow in the footsteps of the little prince and learn about this classic fairy tale; Ruolaji set up a concert site with 4,000 players participating. Players from all over the country can experience the beauty of music in the same venue; Seasons and other themed seasons are also well received.

This Night Walk season will open a brand new Night Morning Island map. The Morning Island under the starry sky is beautiful and mysterious. Players will unlock four new ancestors, multiple item rewards and season-limited actions during the Night Walk season. The season missions of the Night Walk season are distributed in different maps. What kind of stories will players and partners experience under the guidance of the new missions? What kind of healing emotional connection is created? All will find the answer after personally participating in the missions of the Night Walk Season.

Tailor-made new songs, soul fit triggers emotional resonance

The creators and singers of the new song in the Night Walk season are Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin, who have a strong resonance in music. Their encounter is also the reality of the “interesting soul” that players of “Light Yu” encounter in the game Version. CORSAK Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin, the soul-colliding “friendship combination”, will extend the aesthetic feeling of the penetrating song “Trace” infinitely when producing a new song, and jointly create an exclusive “Light Yu” in line with the night travel season and the theme of the game The new song “Twilight Passage”.

The new song “Twilight Passage” combines the ethereal vocals and the dynamics of the electronic melody. In the verse part, it gently depicts the emptiness and distance of the morning island in the dark night, and narrates the cuddling and guidance that the stars finally meet after wandering in the sky.

The chorus part of “Twilight Passage” gradually warms up the arrangement and strong sense of rhythm, pushing the emotions to the peak. With the addition of the electric guitar, the voices of Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin complement each other. Hearing this, “Twilight Passage” seems to symbolize that the lonely and helpless traveler in the vast darkness of the night travel season finally found the light that resonates with him. Two bright star stones produce dazzling light after touching each other.

The moving melody and the affectionate performances of Hu Mengzhou and Ma Yinyin also fully demonstrated the theme of the night travel season “starry night, go forward together”, gently guiding every listener to embark on an adventure under the starry sky of Morning Island in the singing journey of.

Games have long been known as the ninth art besides traditional arts, and their relationship with music should be very closely related. As a game with the theme of “encounter”, “Light Yu” is very clear about its own game positioning, and also puts the player’s sense of experience first; using the emotional connection of players in the game as a medium, the limited theme of the night travel season and The perfect combination of electronic music has created a new song with a high degree of adaptation for it. The new song “Twilight Passage” in the Night Walk season is not only a fusion of art and art, but also an immersive gaming experience full of healing!