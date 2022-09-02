Source title: The new stage “New Earth” was launched, and Wu Kequn led the tribe to hit the first place

At 12 noon on September 1st, the third phase of "Overcoming the Thorns" was launched, and the first official performance was opened. Thirty-two brothers formed eight tribes and started a chase challenge. The Wu Kequn tribe, as the first tribe, brings you a new stage "New Earth". As the captain, Wu Kequn planned the new stage in every detail. He did his homework carefully on the stage concept and presentation. In the early morning, he still held meetings with the director to discuss his ideas, and even made a PPT to convey the stage concept. Yesterday, Wu Kequn also posted a presentation he made on Weibo. The presentation showed his elaboration of the concept of the new stage. There are many dreams in this world, but the real dream should be to protect the earth on which we are down-to-earth. Wu Kequn also showed the clothing style he designed for each team member in the manuscript, which made people's eyes shine. It turned out that the soldiers on the stage came out of Wu Kequn's PPT. This presentation made people feel the responsible attitude of Wu Kequn as the captain. Wu Kequn's responsibility is not only reflected in the stage, but also in the care of the team members after practice. Zhang Zhenyue praised "our captain really has 120 points", "he will carry a big bag to pack us. The things he can't carry are packed in his bag." Ice Yang Changqing also said that he saw the captain's sense of responsibility in Wu Kequn. In the X-part creation session, Wu Kequn and Zhang Zhenyue collided with many novel sparks. Under the leadership of Wu Kequn, the whole team cooperated fully, and the whole preparation process was relaxed and tacit. On the day of the broadcast #wukegroupfourmenonebag# also appeared on the hot topic search list, sparking enthusiastic discussions among netizens, who all said that "Team Wu" is too responsible. When the official stage opened, four warriors from the future world slowly appeared. The future warriors in Wu Kequn's concept expressed their attitude with lyrics on the isolated island, bringing the audience into their "new world". As the starting tribe, the stage of Wu Kequn tribe ignited the atmosphere of the audience and made a good start for the first public performance stage. In the end, the stage of "New Earth" won the first place in the audience with a firepower value of 915. The Wu Kequn tribe maintained a good performance and won the championship. Wu Kequn will also be re-elected captain, leading the team to move forward. After the third episode of the show, we saw Wu Kequn's responsible side as the captain, his crazy side when creating the stage, his fearless side when facing difficulties, and his sincere side to the audience as a brother who overcomes difficulties. Looking forward to Wu Kequn bringing more breakthroughs and surprises.

