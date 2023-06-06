The new urban transport fares apply from this Tuesday

From the Cooperativa 1 de Septiembre they announced the new rates for the service in Roca. Yesterday at noon The transport company informed that as of this Tuesday the new prices will apply.

Section 1: $145

Section 2: $153

Section 3: $160.50

Section 4: $175.50

Section 5: $186.50

Student: $32

It should be remembered that from April 1 the system only works with SUBE cards.

Last month also the interurban passenger transport company Ko Ko increased its rates with the authorization of the Executive Power of Río Negro.

The Koko increased: the rise was 15% in May

On May 17, the intercity passenger transport company Ko Ko had the authorization of the Executive Power of Río Negro to increase the price of the ticket once again, in the provincial territory. through the Resolution No. 271/2023 of the Ministry of Public Works and Services of the Province The increase was approved.

The rise was 15% in all sections corresponding to “all provincial lines, 60 kilometers between headers,” they explainedwhich for the moment excludes transfers to the city of Neuquén as it is another jurisdiction.

Besidesa provincial minimum ticket of $149.50 was instituted -first 10 kilometers- y the longest stretch in the Alto Valle will cost 900 pesos approximately, which is the trip between Chichinales and Cipolletti, and vice versa.



