The new work of “The Adventures of Tintin” announced the first trailer to land on all platforms in 2023 – Game – cnBeta.COM

The comic adaptation game “The Adventures of Tintin: Pharaoh’s Cigarette” has been exposed for the first time, and the trailer has been announced. It is expected to be released in 2023 and land on PC, Xbox, PS and Switch platforms. The project was developed by Madrid-based adventure game developer Pendulo Studios and published by French company Microids. It was announced as early as April 2020.

Stéphane Longeard, owner of Microids, said today: “It was a joy to be able to adapt the adventures of this famous Belgian journalist. We started developing the game a few years ago and we can’t wait to show players around the world more. If there was anything to add, I would say that we will do everything in our power to honor Hergé’s work and provide fans with an adaptation of their dreams.”

Video screen:

