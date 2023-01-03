The New Year’s Day box office exceeds 500 million yuan. The film market welcomes recovery practitioners: I am very confident in the Spring Festival stalls

2023-01-04

According to China News Network, according to the data of Beacon Professional Edition, as of 12:00 on January 3, the total box office of New Year’s Day in 2023 will be 550 million yuan (RMB, the same below), and the film market here is considered to usher in a critical recovery.

Statistics show that “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Want to See You”, and “The Desperate Husband” ranked the top three in the box office, contributing 95% of the box office in total, and the head effect is very obvious. Among them, “Avatar: The Way of Water” won the New Year’s Day box office champion with a box office of 280 million yuan. The film is deeply loved by fans of action movies and special effects movies, and male users account for nearly 60%. Accounted for more than 20%.

The main audience of the movie “Want to See You” is young women, and the proportion of female users is close to 70%, which is obviously different from Avatar.

According to the business map of Beacon Professional Cinemas, there were 10,671 cinemas operating across the country on January 1, a new high in the past 10 months since February 27 last year, with an operating rate as high as 85%. With the gradual recovery of the epidemic, Beijing, Xi’an, Tianjin The New Year’s Day box office of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in cities such as Zhengzhou, Shenyang, Dalian, etc. exceeded the box office of the film’s first week. In this regard, Chen Jin, an analyst at Beacon Professional Edition, believes that since the film has been released for three weeks, it shows to a certain extent that the North, The recovery speed in the central and western regions is relatively fast, and audiences are gradually returning to theaters. He said that he believes that the recovery in South China and East China will also accelerate in the near future.

The performance of the New Year’s Day film market has made the industry full of expectations for the upcoming Spring Festival. Up to now, there have been five films of “The Wandering Earth 2”, “No Name”, “Man Jianghong”, “Deep Sea”, “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core”” and five films have been confirmed to be released in this golden schedule. The number of people who want to watch has exceeded 720,000, ranking first. The first part of “The Wandering Earth” was also released during the Spring Festival that year, and it earned a box office of 4.688 billion yuan.

“It is expected that this year’s Spring Festival film lineup will be very strong and rich, so we are still very confident in this year’s Spring Festival.” Chen Jin said.