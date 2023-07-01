the new Zach Galifianakis movie and other releases coming in July

Apple TV + will present new releases in July and among them we find three series and a movie. On the series side we find continuations of The Afterparty, Fundación and Stephen Curry: underrated while in terms of feature films The Beanie Bubble will be released, a new original Apple film starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. The details.

The After party. Second season. Wednesday July 12 on Apple TV+. Synopsis: “From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of The Afterparty explores a different character’s account of a fateful night, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals for match the narrator’s perspective. In the second season, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and all the guests are suspects. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve the mystery by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s account of the weekend, each with his own perspective and unique visual style.” Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu. , John Cho and Ken Jeong.

Foundation. Second season. Friday July 14. 10 episodes, one episode followed by new ones weekly, every Friday. Based on the award-winning stories by Isaac Asimov, and featuring an international cast led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, along with rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. Synopsis: “Foundation continues more than a century after the end of the first season. Tension rises across the galaxy in the second season. As the Cleons fall apart, a vengeful queen plans to destroy the Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with the Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” tells the stories of four pivotal people who transcend space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.” Stephen Curry: underrated. Second season. Friday July 21. Documentary directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks. An official selection of the Sundance Film Festival. Synopsis: “Stephen Curry: Underrated is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in basketball history: Stephen Curry. Combining intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage, and on-camera interviews, this feature-length documentary documents Curry’s rise from undersized college player at a small-town Division I college to four-time NBA champion, building one of the world‘s most dominant sporting dynasties.” The Beanie Bubble. Friday July 28 on Apple TV+. New Apple Original Movie starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. Synopsis: “Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women turned his master idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The Beanie Bubble is a witty story about who and what we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart tag.”