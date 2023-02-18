Since “No Name” was released, its stamina has been very strong. After watching the film and clarifying the reversal of each character, I revisited it in my mind again and realized many small details that I didn’t understand at the beginning. “No Name” is full of mystery, whether it is the plot or the actors, I always feel that it should be a very textured film.suspense movieThere is an urge to know the answer urgently.





In the play,Tony LeungWhen Mr. He played the role of asking Huang Lei, his face was full of spring breeze, his smile was warm, his tone was soothing but full of confidence, and his demeanor was calm but unrestrained. When dealing with the assassin, he showed another side of him, melancholy and cold, but in the deepest part of his eyes, he could see an imperceptible expression of compassion.





In addition to Tony Leung, Zhou Xun, Huang Lei and other big names who added to the show, there is also a newcomer. I don’t know if everyone pays attention. At the end of the play, Tony Leung walked to the cake shop and looked at each other with the cake shop brother. It is this rich and accurate look that shows the strength of his performance and also highlights his personal charm. This is a little brother named Lu Zetian in 1999. He was born and raised in Shanghai. Like Wang Chuanjun and Jiang Shuying, who also starred in the same role, he graduated from the Shanghai Theater Academy. .





It can be seen from the first part of the plot that the bakery is the joint of the Communist Party, so we can infer from the eyes of the bakery brother that he is also a member of the Communist Party. Basically, all the characters in the movie do not have complete names, such as Director He, Secretary Ye, Ms. Chen, and Mr. Zhang. What they have is just a code name.





Lu Zetian didn’t even have a code name, or even a word. In that turbulent era, there were too many such unknown heroes who passed on their stories to our descendants, letting us know that in the difficult years, we Gentle Chinese people have the spirit of being unyielding and unyielding.





The collision between the powerful film king and the new niche made Lu Zetian challenge and break through himself. He doesn’t give people too many memory points. Luck and opportunities have always favored those who are prepared. On the road of trying to be an actor, in addition to talent, the more important thing is that he has always maintained a humble heart. He will observe the performance of other actors, and is willing to spend more time to read and understand the script, so he can carry on well in the confrontation with Tony Leung.





As a rookie actor, such an attitude is indeed worthy of emulation by the “traffic stars” in the entertainment industry. If you don’t choose the script carefully and polish your acting skills, you will only consume your own enthusiasm, and eventually become “disappeared by everyone”.



