«We believe in a school that trains young people to think, to reflect, to reason. Not just memorizing.” This was stated by the president of the Osservatorio Permanente Giovani Editori, Andrea Ceccherini, as he presented the new edition of “Il Quotidiano in Classe”, the leading media literacy project in the country.

«Memory is destined to fade over time and we need to provide students with critical tools with no expiration date, innovative methods and intellectual processes, which improve over time, capable of making them find solutions to the complex problems they will face in life, using his own head, the last insurance he has left if they want to be freer men».

«Il Quotidiano in Classe» is a project which, once a week, bringing three different sources of quality journalism to the classroom for free, shows children how the exact same news can be given differently by different sources of information, thus introducing them to that culture of confrontation, which through the understanding of the different points of view, the reflection on the different angles, the analysis of the different arguments that oppose each other, helps to open the minds of the youngest, to develop that critical awareness, which will make them less vulnerable to conformism and more accustomed to thinking, reflecting, reasoning. With your own head. This project of ours – concluded Ceccherini – which will enter schools at full capacity tomorrow, aims to be one more tool in the hands of all those visionary and courageous teachers who want to change the Italian school, revolutionizing its model, to make it a place to train thinking becomes the rule. No longer the exception.”

It is thus that in tens of thousands of upper secondary school classes throughout the country, thanks to the passionate work of Italian teachers, the weekly lesson dedicated to the critical and comparative reading of three different journalistic sources is inaugurated again this year in order to develop of thought of the youngsters, through that culture of discussion, which is the very soul of the project.

Also participating in the project this year, in addition to The printil Corriere della Sera, The Republic, The sun 24 hours, The nation, The day, The Rest of the Pug, The messenger, The XIX Century, The Gazette, Journal of Parma, L’Arena, The Vicenza Journal, Bresciatoday, Southern Gazette, The Journal of Sicily, Courier of the Alps, Journal of Mantua, Veneto messenger, The Province of Pavia and the Tribune of Treviso.

Membership in «Il Quotidiano in Classe» provides that the interested teacher can participate in special free training courses, carried out in collaboration with some prestigious universities, aimed at illustrating the innovative teaching models to professionally introduce the weekly lesson with more compared information sources. The same teacher, having completed the training courses scattered throughout Italy, will receive free of charge, at school, a book printed specifically for the initiative, with contributions from leading Italian and foreign university professors, as well as prestigious journalism signatures nationally and internationally, committed to focusing on the themes at the center of possible lessons at school.

Once the training phase offered to the teachers is over, the real classroom lessons will begin, where the great protagonists at the center of the debate will be the facts of our time, presented to the students, not only to feed their curiosity, their thirst for knowledge and to arouse a greater sense of citizenship, but in particular to show them how the same news can be read differently by differently oriented newspapers, thus developing the critical thinking that is at the basis of this challenge.