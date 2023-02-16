Source title: “The Next Stop Your World” will start broadcasting today. A female doctor falls in love with a manga hero who crosses the dimensional wall to stage a life-and-death love affair.

Starring Zhao Yaoke and Chang Bin, starring Li Ruotian and Zhu Jintong, the urban fantasy and suspenseful romantic drama "The Next Stop Your World" will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video today. The play tells the romantic love story of Wu Yanzhu (played by Zhao Yaoke) who inexplicably strays into the world of comics and meets the protagonist Jiang Zhe (played by Chang Bin) of the comics. The female doctor was dragged into the comic world and shuttled between life and death Wu Yanzhu is a fan of the popular comic "W", and the author of this comic is also her father. In the one-day update plot, the manga protagonist Jiang Zhe was assassinated, and the most fantastic chapter of Wu Yanzhu's life also opened. In front of her father's drawing board, she was dragged into the comic world by a hand stretched out from the screen! Wu Yanzhu, who entered the two-dimensional world, not only met her idol Jiang Zhe, but also had a series of ambiguous and sweet interactions with him. More importantly, the appearance of Wu Yanzhu became a part of the comic, because of her intrusion, the story began to develop in an uncontrollable direction. On the one hand, Jiang Zhe regards Wu Yanzhu as the key to unlocking the mystery of his life; on the other hand, Wu Yanzhu, who shuttles uncontrollably between the two-dimensional and three-dimensional worlds, has gradually discovered more secrets. The plot will be updated by itself, the father of the cartoonist will become more and more weird, and he will gradually become the protagonist… As time goes on, this strange shuttle journey also ushers in many climax moments, sweet love, dangerous pursuit , the real culprit hidden behind a cloud of fog, between the two worlds, Wu Yanzhu and Jiang Zhe have gone through hardships and faced incredible things together. And what kind of future will this cross-dimensional love usher in? Explosive IP novelty setting fantasy suspense sadomasochism collection all whet the appetite "The Next Stop Your World" combines various elements such as love, suspense, and fantasy. It is a rare multi-player in romantic dramas. The setting of the play is novel, it tells a romantic love story that happened between two dimensions, let the girl in reality fall in love with the manga hero, and participate in the life story of the protagonist, it can be described as a big brain hole, and the attraction value is immediately full . And the love in the play is different from the general sweet pet theme. The love view of the play is more mature and moving. Wu Yanzhu and Jiang Zhe have mutual influence and mutual redemption relationship from beginning to end. Love slowly sprouts in the adversity until it becomes an inseparable soul mate. Their love has both the "large scale" of mutual petting and teasing, and the touching experience of life and death. It can be said that the whole process is sweet and sad, making people want to stop. Suspense is also a major feature of the play. In the development of the story, Wu Yanzhu and Jiang Zhe looked at everything from the perspective of solving puzzles like the audience. Why did Wu Yanzhu enter the world of comics? What mechanism is used to communicate between the two worlds? Who is the real culprit that Jiang Zhe is looking for? The two worlds interact with each other, crises keep coming, amnesia, restart, shuttle, control, and many high-energy settings gather together, creating an effect of twists and turns, climaxes, and reversals… Unguessable plot direction, giving Your ultimate viewing experience. The play is starred by a group of powerful young actors. Zhao Yaoke, who plays Wu Yanzhu, has starred in popular works such as "National Husband", "Mirror Two Cities" and "Imperial Gifts", participated in the youth growth program "Creation 101" of the girl group, and achieved a good ranking. Chang Bin, who plays Jiang Zhe, has starred in many works such as "The Perfect Him", "After Met You", and "The Lovely Wife of Two Worlds", and has also participated in the music idol development program "Tomorrow's Son". And Li Ruotian, who plays Xu Zicheng, and Zhu Jintong, who plays Lu Xinshen, are also young actors with excellent image and temperament. The whole team can be described as youthful, beautiful and full of appeal. "The Next Stop Your World" is produced by Guo Xiaolin as the chief producer, directed by Yang Tai, produced by Zhejiang Meishi Zhongle Film and Television Co., Ltd., Beijing Dacheng Entertainment and Culture Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Zhongkai Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Starlight Film and Television Co., Ltd. Jointly produced by the company and Beijing Linwen Film and Television Distribution Co., Ltd. Today at 12 o'clock, it will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video, so stay tuned.

