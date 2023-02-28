“Night Manager”

Sina Entertainment News on the 28th, it was reported that the spy thriller “The Night Manager” will be filmed a sequel, Amazon and the BBC are working on the second season, Tom Hiddleston returns to star, plans to start filming in London and South America later this year. The sequel has not yet been officially greenlit, but is expected to be renewed for two seasons at a time, with original creator David Farr returning as a screenwriter.

Launched in 2016, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki also starred in the show, which won two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by John le Carré, it tells the story of Jonathan Pyne, a retired British soldier who works as the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo. Recruited by Michael, he infiltrates the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper, his girlfriend Jed and assistant Cochrane.

Season two is set in the present, with Pine having to face a new and deadlier challenge after learning of Roper’s death.