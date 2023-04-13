“There will be power outages for a month because of the tornado.” This was the headlines of the newspapers on April 15, 1993, without imagining that the natural disaster recorded two days before had not been the work of one, but of at least 100 of these phenomena that appeared en masse that night to cross a large part of of the Buenos Aires territory, destroying everything in its path, in an unusual event that would not be repeated in the country and that is unique outside the United States.

“After the US, Argentina is the only place in the world that has had so many tornadoes in the same day. And here that was never repeated, ”explained Cindy Fernández, a communicator meteorologist for the National Meteorological Service (SMN), in dialogue with Télam.

“When we read Dr. Fujita’s field work in North America, we said ‘this doesn’t exist here, we’re content with one tornado a night.’ But oh, surprise! we found this,” said María Luisa Altinger, doctor in meteorology and Conicet researcher, who led the subsequent investigation of the event and prepared the corresponding report.

As a consequence of these localized, sudden and aggressive funnels of air spinning at speeds between 138 and 266 kilometers per hour that occurred on Tuesday, April 13, at least 5 people died, 60 were injured, 900 were evacuated and more than 3.5 million people users suffered power outages.

The story behind “The Night of 100 Tornadoes”

“We went out in the car with the meteorologist María Gabriela de Carli, and the two of us walked alone touring the fields from Pehuajó to Mar del Plata for two months to carry out the study,” said Altinger, who has recorded 653 tornadoes in his Severe Storms Registry. in Argentine territory since 1930.

In reality, “there were five very large storms, each one holding hands with the next” until they covered a width of 100 kilometers, “and each one intermittently producing tornadoes” of categories F1 to F3 on the Improved Fujita scale, along a longitudinal route of 500 kilometers in a northwest/southeast direction.

Altinger explained that it was not difficult to reconstruct what had happened by following the traces of the damage because “everything was super marked, it was very clear where one tornado ended and the other began”, contributing to the demarcation of “five parallel lines” drawn by the bad weather front in its advance from the center of the province to the coast, “with areas in the middle where nothing had happened.”

“Many times we would enter a ranch that had been destroyed and people would tell us that ‘it was only here’, so we would unroll our cartography and they would be amazed (by all the places marked), because they were so invested in fixing their problem that they did not take awareness that in other places, some very far away, it also happened,” Altinger said.

Among the extensive material damages, the fall of 56 high-voltage towers stands out, as a result of which “20% of the energy produced in the country was not received” -the newspaper Clarín reported at the time- and for this reason the Ministry of Energy ordered rotating and scheduled daily outages of three hours for 30 days to avoid overloading the system.

“The light poles fell like toothpicks and the high tension towers were lifted and thrown into the mountains, where they remained as if they were scattered Christmas trees. It was creepy,” he maintained.

The most affected towns are Henderson, Pehuajó, Bolívar, Urdampilleta, Olavarría, Azul, Tandil, Mar del Plata, Sierra de los Padres and Necochea.

There they blew up roofs, posters, awnings, branches and sheds. Walls also fell, trees were uprooted, buses overturned in the middle of the road, and cars dragged several blocks from where they were parked, depending on the whim of the winds.

In a Mar del Plata pedestrian street, for example, the windows of all the windows were broken and the police had to patrol at dawn to prevent looting.

Victims of “The Night of 100 Tornadoes”

Among the fatalities there were two children aged 10 and 9 who died when one of the walls of their house fell on top of them in Mar del Plata and Quequén; a 16-year-old teenager who was crushed to death when a light pole fell on the back seat of the vehicle in which he was also traveling in “La Feliz” and two older adults due to cardiac arrest in Azul and the aforementioned spa city.

Among the injured are the passengers of a bus belonging to the Rápido del Sud company that was going from Miramar to Mar del Plata when it lost stability at the height of Chapadmalal and ended up overturning. The 10 passengers and the driver suffered injuries of varying degrees.

“That day there was a very unstable situation, with an atmosphere that had a large amount of energy, high temperatures for the time of year, and a very intense cold front that had been advancing from Patagonia. This was combined with the fact that the humidity and wind conditions were present, throughout the atmosphere, from the ground to the highest layer, organized in a fair way for the generation of tornadoes,” explained Fernández.

And if this story were missing components, it also has an esoteric aspect: it took place on Tuesday the 13th and the number 56 corresponding to the number of high-voltage pylons knocked down by the winds, in the pool corresponds to “the fall”.

Among the curious anecdotes of this episode we can mention the case of a group of prisoners from the Mar del Plata police station No. 1 who were left out in the open when the roof of this unit blew up and had to be transferred, or the meteoric inflation of 400 % that affected the candles the following days, which went from costing 40 cents a package to 1.60, according to the newspapers of the time.

The unusual event took place within an area known as “Pasillo de los tornados”, an extensive area of ​​plains in South America, where tornadoes and severe storms occur very frequently and that its Argentine portion includes “Cuyo, Pampas region and all the NEA” -said Fernández-, which constitutes “the main area” of this phenomenon “in the country”.

“Argentina has many characteristics in terms of tornadoes: it has part of ‘Tornado Alley,’ which is the second most active area with tornadoes in the world, after the US; we have this record of the night of the 100 tornadoes that was only seen in the US and the only F5 (the highest category of the scale) recorded outside the US, which is the one that occurred on January 10, 1973 in (the locality santafesina de) San Justo”, concluded Fernández.

* With information from Agencia Télam

