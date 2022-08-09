Directed by the State Film Administration, hosted by China Central Radio and Television Station and Beijing Municipal People’s Government, and organized by Beijing Municipal Film Bureau, Beijing Radio and Television Bureau, Beijing Radio and Television, Beijing Huairou District People’s Government, and Beijing Enterprises Group Co., Ltd. The Beijing International Film Festival will be held in Beijing from August 13 to August 20, 2022.

The theme of this year’s film festival is “One Heart, One Heart”, and filmmakers will work together to engrave an extraordinary development process with new atmosphere and new emotion.

Li Xuejian served as the chairman of the jury 1,450 domestic and foreign films actively signed up for the “Tiantan Award”

This year, the number of films registered for the “Temple of Heaven Award” worldwide reached 1,450, an increase of 63% compared with last year. Among them, a total of 1,193 foreign films came from 88 countries and regions, with rich themes and excellent works. The finalist films are: Turkey/Poland/Germany/Denmark co-production “Anatolian Leopard”, American film “Jenny Hotline”, Thai film “Speed ​​and Love”, French film “Full Time”, Chinese film “Hai De” The End is Prairie, the Indian film “Jay Beam”, the Chinese film “Back to Tibet”, the Chinese film “Chasing the Moon”, the Indian film “Indian Assassin”, the Chinese film “Mom!” “, Finnish film “A Blind Man Who Wouldn’t Watch “Titanic”, German/Iraq/Qatar co-production film “Entrance Exam”, French film “Real Family”, Spanish film “Good Boss”, Swiss film “Swing” , Bolivia/Uruguay/France co-production film “Our Homeland”. These shortlisted films constitute a splendid and eclectic audio-visual feast, building a bridge for the cooperation and exchange of Chinese and world films.

The 12th Beijing International Film Festival invited a number of heavyweight Chinese and foreign guests to form a jury. The chairman of the jury of this year’s “Tiantan Award” is Li Xuejian, a famous Chinese actor, and the other six members of the jury are Chinese director Guo Fan, British director Ke Wensi, Argentine director Lucezia Martell, and Italian director Michelangelo Furore. Lan Martino, Chinese actor Qin Hailu and Chinese director and actor Wu Jing. Among them, Argentine director Lucezia Martel is the chairman of the jury of the Venice International Film Festival in 2019. This participation in the Beijing Film Festival is also her first time to participate in the Asian Film Festival exhibition. Director Michelangelo Fran Martino has just been officially announced as the chairman of the jury of the “Lion of the Future” section of the Venice International Film Festival.

Nine main sections are brilliant, Beijing-Hong Kong cooperation promotes the prosperity and development of Chinese films

The Beijing International Film Festival has always stimulated the vitality of the film market with excellent works and high-quality activities, demonstrating the charm and potential of Chinese films. This year’s Beijing Film Festival activities include the “Tiantan Award” award, opening ceremony and red carpet ceremony, Beijing screening, Beijing planning and theme forum, Beijing market, film carnival, college student film festival, closing ceremony and award ceremony, “Film +” nine major events The main section, and continue to cooperate with iQIYI to hold the two-week “Beijing Film Festival on the Cloud” online.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. The Beijing International Film Festival and the Hong Kong International Film Festival have carried out in-depth cooperation. At the opening ceremony, the two film festivals will release a cooperation agreement to strengthen the training and exchanges of young filmmakers from the two places. Filmmakers from the two places will express their confidence and determination in the win-win cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong films and promote the high-quality development of Chinese films.

On August 20, at the closing ceremony of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, the ten major awards of the “Temple of Heaven Award” were grandly announced, ushering in a highlight moment for outstanding filmmakers.

“Beijing Screening” brings together more than 100 masterpieces to hold “Beach Screening” for the first time on the blue coast of Qinhuangdao

Every year, the Beijing Film Festival invites movie fans to a long-awaited light and shadow event. This year’s “Beijing Screening” of the Beijing Film Festival selects more than 100 outstanding Chinese and foreign film works, which will be screened from August 12 to 21, 2022.

The highly anticipated “Tiantan Award” shortlisted films and “Focus on the Future” shortlisted films will be screened in Beijing to meet movie fans, and the “Special Exhibition: Light and Shadow Waves, New Dynamics of Hong Kong Films”, specially curated to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland section, showing the latest remastered editions of Hong Kong, China‘s latest and classic films.

Watching a movie is the most “romantic thing”. This year’s “Beijing Screening” also held a “Beach Screening” event on the blue coast of Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province.

In addition, the key screening films include: a retrospective exhibition of representative works of Greek film master Theo Angelopoulos, the newly-released Japanese high-reputation animation work “King of Dogs” in 2022; Alcalás”, “Volcano Love” and “A Little Thinking”; as well as the latest digitally restored versions of film history classics such as “Antoine Pentalogy”, “The Last Waltz” and “Moonrise”.

This year’s “Northern Film Festival on Clouds” will continue to innovate and upgrade, so that the dream of light and shadow will come from the clouds. The scale of the film festival is nearly 100, and 9 units are set up, including “Special Exhibition · Welcome to the 20th National Congress”, “Special Exhibition · ‘Tiantan Award’ Review of the Works of the Chairman of the Jury”, “First Perspective”, “Argentina Film Week”, and “New Wave of the Internet”. .

Animated promotional video freezes Chinese culture

Produced by the Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee and produced by CMG’s “Pa Deman” studio, the animation promotional video for the 12th Beijing International Film Festival was also officially released. Every second of this stop-motion animation is composed of 12 frames, and each frame needs to be placed and shot 12 times by the animator separately. Using stop-motion animation to promote the Beijing International Film Festival is for filmmakers. Salute, it is precisely because of the slow carving of filmmakers that time slows down and becomes an eternal art. All the characters, scenes and props in this cartoon are miniature landscapes made by reducing the real size. One of the antique courtyard houses is made of mixed materials, and the production cycle is as long as 500 hours. Everything is for the ultimate presentation of 30 seconds, which is also the characteristic of the movie.

The cartoon shows the openness and tolerance, simplicity and innovation of Beijing, endows the Beijing film culture and film market with a unique temperament and charm, and also makes the Beijing International Film Festival unique. (Headquarters reporter Luo Ziying and Zhang Fude)