The Ninth Bulgari Hotel in the World Opens in Rome – Xinhua English.news.cn

It is reported that this is the second blockbuster hotel of Bulgari this year, and it is also the second foothold of Bulgari Hotel in Italy after Milan. At present, there are nine Bulgari hotels across the country, in Milan, London, Dubai, Bali, Beijing, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo and Rome.

Opinion newsletter:According to news on June 19, the ninth Bulgari Hotel in the world opened in Rome, becoming the latest flagship store. It is reported that this is the second blockbuster hotel of Bulgari this year, and it is also the second foothold of Bulgari Hotel in Italy after Milan.

According to Guandian New Media, the Bulgari Hotel in Rome is located in the center of the Augustus Imperial Square. The hotel has 114 luxurious rooms and suites, with elegant and simple styles, which are inherited in one continuous line. Most of them are suites, each with white, yellow, red and green as the main colors. Every room has a view of the square. The hotel is also equipped with a nearly 20-meter indoor swimming pool and a 1,000-square-meter SPA.

It is reported that there are currently nine Bulgari hotels across the country, in Milan, London, Dubai, Bali, Beijing, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo and Rome.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

