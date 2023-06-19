Home » The Ninth Bulgari Hotel in the World Opens in Rome – Xinhua English.news.cn
The Ninth Bulgari Hotel in the World Opens in Rome

It is reported that this is the second blockbuster hotel of Bulgari this year, and it is also the second foothold of Bulgari Hotel in Italy after Milan. At present, there are nine Bulgari hotels across the country, in Milan, London, Dubai, Bali, Beijing, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo and Rome.

According to Guandian New Media, the Bulgari Hotel in Rome is located in the center of the Augustus Imperial Square. The hotel has 114 luxurious rooms and suites, with elegant and simple styles, which are inherited in one continuous line. Most of them are suites, each with white, yellow, red and green as the main colors. Every room has a view of the square. The hotel is also equipped with a nearly 20-meter indoor swimming pool and a 1,000-square-meter SPA.

