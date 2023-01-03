Original Title: The Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival Held in Xi’an

Guangming DailyReporter Zhang Zhehao Li Jie Guangming DailyTrainee reporter Kou An

Guangming DailyXi’an, January 2 (Reporter Zhang Zhehao, Li Jie trainee reporter Kou An) A few days ago, the Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival co-sponsored by China Central Radio and Television, Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government and Fujian Provincial People’s Government was held in Shaanxi held in Xi’an.

“Silk Road International Film Festival, as a national-level comprehensive film and cultural event, has been successfully held for eight times and has become an important platform for creating a circle of friends along the ‘Belt and Road’.” Zhao Gang, Deputy Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and Acting Governor, said, Shaanxi It gave birth to the civilization of the ancient Silk Road and witnessed the glory of the ancient Silk Road. It is hoped that with the help of the magical “time machine” of the film, it can show the world a civilized, colorful, poetic and progressive China.

The performance at the opening ceremony centered on “Silk Road Culture”, with a symphony running through the world‘s cutting-edge video art, film and drama narrative, song and dance, and acrobatics. Wisdom and humanity.

The theme of this year’s Silk Road International Film Festival is “Silk Road Connects the World, Shining Light and Shadow in Chang’an”, and a total of 1,598 films from 90 countries and regions have signed up for the “Golden Silk Road Award” competition unit. At the opening ceremony, 19 shortlisted films made their debut, including 12 feature films, 3 documentaries and 4 animations. In addition, this year’s film festival also has theme activities such as film art night, film screenings, film forums, and film power.

The Silk Road International Film Festival was officially established in 2014, and is held alternately by Shaanxi and Fujian provinces. In the past ten years, the Silk Road International Film Festival, with films as a link, has vigorously promoted the cultural and people-to-people bonds among countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”, providing filmmakers from various countries with an important platform for exchanges and cooperation, and also contributing to the “Belt and Road” initiative. Construction has created good human conditions.

The 9th Silk Road International Film Festival closed on January 3. During the period, more than 100 blockbuster masterpieces at home and abroad were screened simultaneously in theaters and online, and 10,000 free movie tickets were distributed to the public, allowing the audience to share the feast of film culture.