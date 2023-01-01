Original title: The Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival is committed to creating a “cradle” of film talents

In Xi’an, Shaanxi, young filmmakers celebrate the New Year in light and shadow. The Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival, co-sponsored by China Central Radio and Television, Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government and Fujian Provincial People’s Government, is being held locally. This year’s film festival has brought together many excellent works of young directors, screenwriters and actors, and is committed to creating a “cradle” of film talents.

A total of 19 films were shortlisted in the “Golden Silk Road Award” competition unit of this year’s film festival, and nearly one-third of the films were directed by young directors under the age of 40. This year’s film festival also set up a number of themed activities related to young filmmakers, such as “Youth Director Support Program”, “Youth Short Film Festival”, “New Generation Filmmakers and Future Film Analysis Forum”, “Youth Short Film Carnival”. In the “Young Director Support Program”, five outstanding young directors with an average age of only 35 years old will be the first batch of support objects, and will receive support from Xiying Group in investment, creation, venue, resources, etc.

Huang Xiansong, general manager of Xiying Group: Young filmmakers have unique insights, and can capture the lives and emotions of ordinary people through unusual perspectives, observe the various life styles in the new era, and present a warm and positive background.

Young director Bai Zhiqiang: The support plan will give us some substantial help and enhance our confidence in creation. The Silk Road Film Festival is a great encouragement to the creation of young people.

In the “Youth Short Film Exhibition” section of this film festival, 26 excellent short films created by film majors from around the world will be screened for three days.

Audience Wan Jun: I think that in the process of watching movies, sometimes I can see some surprises and things that are different from other movies. Especially their young people should use some angles different from the past to tell a story. Although it is very short, it will still be very interesting.