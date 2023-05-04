The Noguchi Museum Announces the Exhibit and Sale of Isamu Noguchi’s Akari Series of Light Sculptures Designed in the 1950s

The Noguchi Museum in Long Island City, New York, will have a rare Akari series of light sculptures in store this month, even though it has been more than 70 years since master sculptor Isamu Noguchi first unveiled his washi creations, This classic collection remains popular for its imagery that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern style.

Sold in North America for the first time in decades, these table-sized lamps are produced by original manufacturer Ozeki & Co., Ltd. in Gifu, Japan. Designed by Isamu Noguchi in the early 1950s, they consist of a lacquered bamboo woven structure , and further enhance the visual aesthetics under the abstract silk screen pattern.

In order to coincide with New York Design Week, the above items will be sold at the Isamu Noguchi Museum store from May 17th to May 28th, and then sold online on the official website. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.